Behind Viral Videos

Mizkif admits Twitch fame has lost its shine: “I need that time [offline]”

dexerto.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMizkif opened up about the hardships of being a popular Twitch streamer and admitted internet fame has lost its shine. The star explained the long hours and constant stress has taken a toll, with him needing more time offline to find balance. Mizkif’s popularity has been on the rise...

www.dexerto.com

dexerto.com

Amouranth claims Twitch fame makes it hard to date in real life

Twitch star Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa has revealed her difficulties of dating as a famous content creator in an interview with YouTuber Anthony Padilla. Amouranth is one of the most-watched women on Twitch, clocking in an impressive 38.34m hours watched in 2021. The social media star is also a...
TV & VIDEOS
attackofthefanboy.com

Mizkif Criticizes Twitch TV Show Meta After Pokimane Ban: “It Was Not Worth It”

No content creator on Twitch, even the most prominent names in the industry, is above the guidelines for the platform. Last night, Imane Anys, more known as Pokimane, was at the center of controversy after receiving a ban on Twitch for 48 hours. The Moroccan-Canadian streamer was banned after watching Avatar: The Last Airbender on stream with about 25,000 other viewers on her channel.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
dexerto.com

Mizkif reveals he lost $150,000 in brutal Pokemon card “scam”

Mizkif has lost money buying Pokemon cards in the past, but his recent $150,000 revelation is his biggest blow yet. Twitch streamer Mizkif is no stranger to splashing out the cash if the occasion is right. Whether it is helping out viewers or repairing $100,00 worth of damage to his Audi R-8, the Twitch star is prepared for anything.
TV & VIDEOS
IGN

Valkyrae, Mizkif, HasanAbi React to Ninja and Pokimane Twitch Drama

Twitch streamers Imane “Pokimane” Anys and Tyler “Ninja” Blevins were at a war of words recently following the former’s controversy with disgraced streamer Jidion. Poki recently called out Tyler after she reacted to his VOD, wherein he offered his help to Jidion in evading a possible suspension after his community sent vile messages to Pokimane on her Twitch chat.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

Woman thanks man for not looking at her when she was squatting at the gym and people are divided

A woman has thanked one of her fellow gym members for not staring at her as she does squats, and she is sparking a debate on social media for doing so.In a TikTok video posted on 1 January, @libbychristensen was squatting on an exercise machine, as a man was sitting on a bench behind her. @libbychristensen ty for your service kind sir #gymtok #girlwholift #YerAWizard ♬ The Golden Girls - The Main Title Theme - TV Themes “I just need to shout out this man who was behind me while it was hack squatting bc I...
WORKOUTS
dexerto.com

Twitch streamer indefinitely banned over cartoon emotes

Twitch streamer ‘Jessica49’ was left completely bewildered after the site permanently banned her for her emotes and she has no idea which one was responsible. 2022 has been a wild one for Twitch users so far. In addition to Pokimane being suspended over DMCA issues, there have been a number of bans that have made headlines.
VIDEO GAMES
HollywoodLife

Matt James Teases Moving In With ‘Best Friend’ Rachael Kirkconnell: ‘We Live In The Moment’

Matt James is clearly smitten with Rachael Kirkconnell! The ‘Bachelor’ star gushed over his girlfriend while on the HollywoodLife Podcast!. We love, love! Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell have endured their share of ups and the downs, but the Bachelor Nation couple has risen above it all to make their relationship work. Just around what will be the couple’s one year anniversary, Matt James took the time to gush over Rachael while visiting the HollywoodLife Podcast. “We just like to live in the moment. We don’t let other people’s expectations of our relationship determine how we act and what we do and what we post and it’s been healthy for us,” he explained. “We spend so much time together. That’s really the key to getting to know somebody… listening. And when you’re with somebody, as often as we are, you get to learn so much about them, that it only strengthens the relationship.”
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Meat Loaf, ‘Bat Out of Hell’ Singer and Prolific Actor, Dies at 74

Singer Meat Loaf, whose “Bat Out of Hell” album is among the best-selling and most enduring rock albums of the 1970s, died on Jan. 20 at the age of 74. A consummate performer, he also appeared as an actor in the cult classic “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” as well as “Crazy Alabama,” “Fight Club” and “Wayne’s World,” among dozens more film and television credits. Meat Loaf, whose real name is Marvin Lee Aday, won a 1994 Grammy Award for best solo rock vocal performance for the song “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That).” A cause of death...
CELEBRITIES
dexerto.com

TikTok star Addison Rae just got into NFTs and they’re a hit

TikTok star Addison Rae has officially minted her first NFTs, and they instantly sold out after she shared her new purchases online. NFTs are becoming bigger and bigger, and major influencers and celebrities are getting involved. The most expensive NFTs sell for millions of dollars, with CryptoPunks and Beeple pieces dominating the rankings.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
