Recently, an issue came before the San Diego County Human Relations Commission (HRC) that asked for a vote on an LGBQ Resolution. One member of the Commission, who happens to be a member of the Clergy, voted against the matter when put to a vote. When pressed by other members as to the reason for his vote, he expressed that the matter was against his beliefs as a member of the Clergy following Christian doctrine as presented in the Bible. He cited chapter and verse. Eventually, in sequent meetings, there was a call for his removal from the Commission which only the appointing Board of Supervisors could do. The matter failed but raises a much bigger issue for the HRC because the explanation given came from the Bible and was subsequently called Hate Speech.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO