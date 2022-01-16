ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police release partial body-cam footage from aftermath of Black man's fatal shooting by off-duty White officer

By Lateshia Beachum
SFGate
 2 days ago

North Carolina officials on Friday released part of the body-camera video recorded after the shooting death of a Black man who was killed by a White off-duty sheriff's deputy. Cumberland County Deputy Sheriff Jeffrey Hash shot and killed 37-year-old Jason Walker last Saturday, sparking calls for transparency while authorities investigate the...

www.sfgate.com

