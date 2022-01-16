ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

At The Final Horn | Sabres' special teams falter in road loss to Detroit

NHL
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Buffalo Sabres went 0-for-5 on the power play and allowed two power-play goals in their 4-0 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday at Little Caesars Arena. Sabres goaltender Aaron Dell stopped 35 shots in his second consecutive start. Tyler Bertuzzi, Robby Fabbri, Lucas Raymond and Michael...

www.nhl.com

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

Rick, Buffalo Sabres team pet, works to become service dog

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Rick is a very good boy - just ask anybody in the Niagara County Jail. "Rick is a great dog. He’s a people person," said John Maye, an inmate from Niagara Falls. "He gets along with everybody. He gets along with everybody." Rick is more...
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dylan Larkin
Person
Tyler Bertuzzi
Person
Aaron Dell
Person
Jeff Skinner
Person
Robby Fabbri
Person
Lucas Raymond
Person
Peyton Krebs
Person
Matt Duchene
Person
Alex Nedeljkovic
Person
Juuse Saros
Person
Rasmus Dahlin
Person
Tage Thompson
Person
Kyle Okposo
FanSided

Dallas Stars start road trip up north in Buffalo taking on the Sabres

The Dallas Stars are back on the road after a super disappointing loss at home to the last place Montreal Canadiens. The Stars look like a hockey team trying to find their identity out on the ice and it can start in Buffalo. This is the first game vs the Sabres this season with the other matchup to be made up in February. Here is how the Stars can beat the Sabres and find themselves again.
NHL
NHL

5 takeaways: Huge night for power play fuels comeback in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The start wasn't pretty, but the finish sure was. With four power-play goals, timely saves and a will to win, the Stars pulled off a 5-4 comeback victory over the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Thursday. No doubt it was a game the Stars absolutely needed...
NHL
WGR550

Gamenight: Sabres lead Senators 2-1

It’s the Buffalo Sabres and the Ottawa Senators squaring off for the first time since Feb. 18, 2020. The blue and gold are looking to get their minds off blowing a two-goal, third period lead yesterday afternoon to the Detroit Red Wings.
NHL
buffalohockeybeat.com

Rasmus Dahlin, Jack Quinn and others give glimpse of Sabres’ future in loss

BUFFALO – Sabres rookie Jack Quinn scored his first NHL goal Thursday, a lethal wrist shot he wired under the crossbar from the right circle, four minutes after defenseman Rasmus Dahlin’s highlight-reel goal opened the scoring. Dahlin, who slickly moved in from the point to score, created Quinn’s...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dell#The Detroit Red Wings#The Red Wings#Msg#Keybank Center#Sabres Com
NHL

Preview: Stars finish off back-to-back in Motown against Red Wings

DETROIT -- Following a huge comeback win Thursday in Buffalo, the Stars are looking to come away with two more points Friday against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. As farfetched as it might sound - with it being January and the season not yet half done -...
NHL
NHL

Stars score four power-play goals in win against Sabres

BUFFALO -- The Dallas Stars scored four power-play goals, including two in the third period, in a 5-4 win against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Thursday. "It went in tonight," Stars coach Rick Bowness said. "We had so many great chances with our power play against Montreal (a 5-3 loss on Tuesday). … We had I think 19 scoring chances on seven power plays, so you walk out of that game and you're 1-for-7 with the goal being a 6-on-4. Sometimes your power play's going to look great and not score. … When you have that many scoring chances and you don't score, you're doing a lot of good things, and tonight the puck went in. Simple as that."
SPORTS
NHL

Subban out for season for Sabres, has surgery for upper-body injury

BUFFALO -- Malcolm Subban is out for the season for the Buffalo Sabres after the goalie had surgery for an upper-body injury. It's Subban's second injury since he was acquired in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks on Dec. 2. He missed three games with a lower-body injury after he was injured during his Sabres debut Dec. 4, and was 0-2-1 with a 4.85 goals-against average and .871 save percentage in four games (three starts).
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
NHL

How to watch Stars vs. Sabres: Live stream, game time, TV channel

Find out when and how to catch Dallas' game against Buffalo on TV, radio and streaming online. What you need to know about Thursday's game between the Dallas Stars and Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center:. Game 37: Dallas Stars (18-16-2, 38 points) vs. Buffalo Sabres (12-20-7, 31 points) When: Thursday,...
NHL
NHL

Red Wings claim Gemel Smith from Tampa Bay

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings today claimed center Gemel Smith off waivers from the Tampa Bay Lightning. Smith, 27, has yet to play this season while recovering from a lower-body injury. The eighth-year pro is the older brother of Red Wings forward Givani Smith and has spent the past three seasons in Tampa Bay's system, splitting time between the Lightning and American Hockey League's Syracuse Crunch during the organization's back-to-back Stanley Cup championship runs. Smith has logged 88 NHL games with the Dallas Stars, Boston Bruins and Lightning, notching 24 points (12-12-24), a plus-three rating and 53 penalty minutes. The 5-foot-10, 203-pound forward has also skated in 286 career AHL games between the Texas Stars, Providence Bruins and Crunch and compiled 172 points (76-96-172), a plus-21 rating and 195 penalty minutes since making his professional debut in 2014-15.
NHL
NHL

NHL announces updates to Red Wings schedule

DETROIT -- The National Hockey League today announced a comprehensive update to the 2021-22 regular-season schedule, one that will enable all 32 teams to complete their respective 82-game slates by the regular season's original closing date of Friday, April 29. The Red Wings updated schedule includes the below changes:. Additional...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy