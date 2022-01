Two of the NBA’s best centers each put on a showcase Wednesday that proved why they are both so highly regarded. Reigning Kia MVP Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets and All-NBA big man Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers were both in a zone in wins on Wednesday night. Jokic came through with 49 points, 14 rebounds and the game-winning assist to secure his third straight triple-double in a 130-128 overtime win against the LA Clippers. Embiid tied his career high with a 50-point showing in a 123-110 win against the Orlando Magic while also chipping in 12 rebounds and three blocks.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO