Lightning hand Stars 7th straight road loss, 3-1

By Associated Press
kion546.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Ross Colton had the tiebreaking goal on a breakaway midway through the third period, Andrei Vasilevskiy...

The Spun

ESPN Computer’s Prediction For Buccaneers vs. Rams

In just a few days, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round. With a trip to the NFC title game on the line, the Buccaneers enter as a slight favorite. According to most sports books, the Buccaneers are a three-point favorite over the Rams.
NFL
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Snatches Fan’s Phone, Records Hilarious Message Before Bruins-Capitals Game

BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand is a man of the people — and one funny guy. The Bruins forward had some fun with a Boston fan ahead of Thursday night’s game against the Capitals, in a way that only Brad Marchand could. As he made his way off the ice following pregame warmups, Marchand started giving out his usual high-fives and fist bumps to the fans there to greet him. One young fan was recording it on his phone, which is when Marchand decided to have his fun. He snagged the phone as he walked through the tunnel and recorded a rather...
NHL
CBS Boston

Bruins Upset With ‘Cheap Hit’ That Knocked Brad Marchand Out Of Win Over Capitals

BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins earned a spirited 4-3 win over the Washington Capitals on Thursday night, but it may have come at a cost. Brad Marchand had to leave the game in the second period after taking a hit from behind by Washington’s Garnet Hathaway, which head coach Bruce Cassidy called a “cheap hit.” Marchand suffered an upper-body injury on the play, which occurred a little more than halfway through the second period. The Bruins winger went into the corner to play the puck, and Hathaway lined him up and delivered a crushing blow right between the numbers, sending Marchand...
NHL
kion546.com

DeRozan, Vucevic lead way as Bulls hold off Cavs 117-104

CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 30 points, Nikola Vucevic added 24 points and 12 rebounds, and the struggling Chicago Bulls ended the game on a 14-2 run to hold off the surging Cleveland Cavaliers 117-104 on Wednesday night. The Bulls steadied themselves after losing a season-high four straight and falling into a first-place tie with Miami in the Eastern Conference. They answered in a big way when Cleveland pulled within 103-102 on a 3 by former Bull Lauri Markkanen and free throw by Isaac Okoro. Ayo Dosunmu nailed a 3-pointer for Chicago with just over four minutes remaining to start the decisive rally. Vucevic hit two 3s and a layup during that stretch, helping Chicago stop Cleveland’s season-high five-game win streak. Markkanen led Cleveland with 28 points.
NBA
kion546.com

NHL All-Star Game Fast Facts

Here’s a look at the National Hockey League (NHL) All-Star Game. February 5, 2022 – The NHL All-Star Game is scheduled to take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. January 25, 2020 – The NHL All-Star Game takes place at Enterprise Center in St. Louis. The Pacific Division defeats the Atlantic Division 5-4. David Pastrnak is named MVP.
NHL
kion546.com

Mills, Cleveland help Florida State win 5th straight

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Caleb Mills scored 21 points, freshman Matthew Cleveland added a season-high 21 points with 10 rebounds and Florida State beat North Florida 86-73 for its fifth straight victory. Mills scored eight of his 15 first-half points in the final five minutes to help Florida State go ahead by double figures. Cleveland started an 18-3 second-half run, to build a 74-56 lead, by rebounding his missed free throw and dunking it. North Florida stayed close by making 14 3-pointers but were undone by 19 turnovers Florida State turned into 21 points. Cleveland had two of Florida State’s 10 steals. Jarius Hicklen, a transfer from Oklahoma Baptist, scored a season-high 27 points with six 3-pointers for North Florida.
BASKETBALL
kion546.com

Rays say split-season plan with Montreal rejected by MLB

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays’ proposed plan to split the season between Florida and Montreal has been rejected by Major League Baseball. Rays principal owner Stuart Sternberg announced the news on Thursday. The idea of playing in both the Tampa Bay area and Montreal has been discussed over the past several years after attempts to build a new full-time ballpark locally failed. The Rays lease at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, where the team has played since its inaugural season in 1998, expires after the 2027 season. Despite reaching the World Series in 2008 and 2020, the Rays have ranked near the bottom in attendance annually.
MLB
kion546.com

Suns rally late to beat Mavs 109-101, sweep 5-game road trip

DALLAS (AP) — Devin Booker scored 28 points, Chris Paul had 20 points and 11 assists, and the Phoenix Suns rallied late to beat the Dallas Mavericks 109-101. In a matchup of two of the NBA’s hottest teams, Phoenix finished a sweep of its season-high, five-game road trip and won its ninth straight against the Mavericks. Luka Doncic scored 28 points, Jalen Brunson added 19 and Kristaps Porzingis had 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Mavericks, who finished a home back-to-back and had a four-game winning streak snapped.
NBA
kion546.com

Ten again! Flyers lose 10 straight for 2nd time this season

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Flyers lost 10 straight games for the second time this season. They are the first team to reach that ignominious feat in more than a decade. Oliver Bjorkstrand and Patrik Laine both scored goals and Elvis Merzlikins stopped 33 shots to lead the Columbus Blue Jackets to a 2-1 win on Thursday night. The Flyers also lost 10 straight games from Nov. 18 to Dec. 18. The last team to lose 10 straight twice in one season was Colorado in 2010-11.
NHL

