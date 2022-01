The beloved Betty White would have turned 100 years on January 17th and we have all been challenged to celebrate the way she would want us to remember and honor her. Nothing would make her smile ,more than knowing we all skipped our morning coffee and donated to our local animal shelter on her birthday. So let's do it! There are many different pet rescues and shelters that could always use our donations, so my suggestion is to just pick your favorite and donate in the name of Betty White.

PETS ・ 1 DAY AGO