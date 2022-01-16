ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Hall scores in OT, surging Bruins beat Predators 4-3

By The Associated Press
perutribune.com
 5 days ago

BOSTON (AP) — Taylor Hall scored off a rebound of David Pastrnak’s shot...

CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Snatches Fan’s Phone, Records Hilarious Message Before Bruins-Capitals Game

BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand is a man of the people — and one funny guy. The Bruins forward had some fun with a Boston fan ahead of Thursday night’s game against the Capitals, in a way that only Brad Marchand could. As he made his way off the ice following pregame warmups, Marchand started giving out his usual high-fives and fist bumps to the fans there to greet him. One young fan was recording it on his phone, which is when Marchand decided to have his fun. He snagged the phone as he walked through the tunnel and recorded a rather...
CBS Boston

Bruins Upset With ‘Cheap Hit’ That Knocked Brad Marchand Out Of Win Over Capitals

BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins earned a spirited 4-3 win over the Washington Capitals on Thursday night, but it may have come at a cost. Brad Marchand had to leave the game in the second period after taking a hit from behind by Washington’s Garnet Hathaway, which head coach Bruce Cassidy called a “cheap hit.” Marchand suffered an upper-body injury on the play, which occurred a little more than halfway through the second period. The Bruins winger went into the corner to play the puck, and Hathaway lined him up and delivered a crushing blow right between the numbers, sending Marchand...
perutribune.com

Demko makes 31 saves as Canucks beat skidding Predators 3-1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Thatcher Demko made 31 saves to lead the Vancouver Canucks over the skidding Nashville Predators 3-1 on Tuesday night. Elias Pettersson, Brock Boeser and Juho Lammikko scored in Vancouver’s second consecutive victory. The win ended the Canucks’ stretch of nine straight road games on a high note. Vancouver last played at home Dec. 14.
NHL
perutribune.com

Monahan scores twice, Flames beat Panthers 5-1

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Sean Monahan scored twice for the first time this season and the slumping Calgary Flames beat the NHL-leading Florida Panthers 5-1 Tuesday night. Rasmus Andersson got his first goal of the season, Matthew Tkachuk and Blake Coleman also scored and Johnny Gaudreau had four assists for Calgary. The Flames snapped a four-game skid and won on home ice for the first time since Nov. 29. They were 2-7-1 in their past 10 games.
NHL
perutribune.com

Houser strong in season debut, Sabres beat Senators 3-1

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Michael Houser made 43 saves in his season debut and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Ottawa Senators 3-1 on Tuesday night. Houser became the sixth goalie to start a game for Buffalo this season. Mark Jankowski, Dylan Cozens and Alex Tuch scored for the Sabres.
NHL
perutribune.com

Dvorak scores 2, Montembeault saves 48, Montreal tops Dallas

DALLAS (AP) — Christian Dvorak scored twice, Sam Montembeault made a career-high 48 saves for his second win of the season and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Dallas Stars 5-3 Tuesday night for their third road win. Dvorak and Michael Pezzetta scored 22 seconds apart in the second period,...
NHL

