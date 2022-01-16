Garland has 27 points, 18 assists to help Cavs beat Thunder

The Cleveland Cavaliers have shattered all expectations midway through the season, and at the forefront of it all is Darius Garland. Widely considered as the head of the snake for the Cavs, the 6-foot-1 point guard has, time and again, carried his team when needed most. As Garland continues to...
A potentially major development occurred in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 111-104 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. With 3:52 left in the fourth quarter, head coach Frank Vogel deployed Malik Monk onto the court, taking Russell Westbrook out of the game in crunch time — an adjustment rarely seen in the first half of the 2021-22 season. About four minutes earlier, L.A. had lost its lead that they held onto for the majority of the game.
SAN FRANCISCO -- — Klay Thompson found his shooting stroke and Warriors fans roared at every chance. Just like the old days. Thompson had 21 points, reigning scoring champ Stephen Curry added 18 and Golden State returned from a tough trip to beat the Detroit Pistons 102-86 on Tuesday night.
Bulls star DeMar DeRozan remains in great position to start the All-Star Game. DeRozan continued to lead all East guards by a wide margin in All-Star fan voting in the latest returns released by the NBA on Thursday.
