Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Anderson Co. 54, Russell 38
Bowling Green 61, Wayne Co. 46
Casey Co. 55, McCreary Central 36
Cincinnati Trailblazers HomeSchool, Ohio 59, Lloyd Memorial 42
Clay Co. 60, Lynn Camp 23
Conner 65, Ludlow 34
Daviess Co. 52, Trigg Co. 38
Dawson Springs 46, Ballard Memorial 37
Dixie Heights 68, Boyd Co. 46
Estill Co. 55, Danville Christian 54
Fort Campbell 32, Community Christian (Paducah) 20
Franklin Co. 64, North Oldham 56
Frederick Douglass 54, Madison Central 35
Grant Co. 69, Collins 43
Greenwood 68, Franklin-Simpson 65
Harlan Co. 73, Harlan 62
Henderson Co. 70, Christian Co. 38
Lewis Co. 55, Menifee Co. 53
Lex. Bryan Station 54, Lex. Paul Dunbar 50
Lex. Tates Creek 72, Lex. Henry Clay 34
Lou. Eastern 55, Whitefield Academy 46, OT
Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 66, Oldham County 38
Martin County 59, East Carter 49
McLean Co. 61, Marshall Co. 20
Monroe Co. 44, Edmonson Co. 28
Newport 55, Highlands Latin 18
Nicholas Co. 44, Harrison Co. 43
North Bullitt def. Warren Central, forfeit
Notre Dame 63, Lou. Male 55
Owen Co. 41, Spencer Co. 38
Pendleton Co. 50, Beechwood 29
Perry Co. Central 70, Lawrence Co. 68
Ryle 56, Walton-Verona 40
St. Henry 59, Scott 46
Trinity Christian 61, Evansville Christian, Ind. 41
West Carter 62, Elliott Co. 46
West Jessamine 48, Bourbon Co. 42
Western Hills 48, Washington Co. 40
Whitesville Trinity 61, Evansville Christian, Ind. 41
Whitley Co. 61, Hazard 35
Williamsburg 62, Oneida Baptist 15
Williamstown 54, Henry Co. 38
All A Classic=
1st Region=
Carlisle Co. 64, Christian Fellowship 42
2nd Region=
Lyon Co. 68, Livingston Central 45
Autism Awareness Shootout=
Burgin 66, Lou. Fairdale 31
Lou. Valley 52, Frederick Fraize 50
Central Hardin Classic=
Bethlehem 70, North Bullitt 36
Central Hardin 77, Lou. Ballard 39
John Hardin 56, Caverna 39
Fairfield Classic=
Glouster Trimble, Ohio 53, Greenup Co. 33
I Have a Dream Classic=
Graves Co. 46, Collierville, Tenn. 43
MLK Jr. Classic=
Bishop Brossart 49, Ashland Blazer 48
George Rogers Clark 74, North Laurel 53
Lou. DuPont Manual 60, Cov. Holy Cross 54, OT
Nelson Co. 66, Bath Co. 52
Pike Central Classic=
Central - Wise, Va. 42, Belfry 40, OT
Knott Co. Central 55, Johnson Central 39
Letcher County Central 66, Floyd Central 62
Raceland 51, Pike Co. Central 46
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bracken Co. vs. St. Patrick, ccd.
Corbin vs. Elizabethtown, ccd.
Fort Knox vs. Lou. Collegiate, ccd.
Highlands vs. Ursuline Academy, Ohio, ccd.
June Buchanan vs. Red Bird, ccd.
Owsley Co. vs. Middlesboro, ccd.
Phelps vs. Mount View, W.Va., ccd.
Rose Hill Christian vs. Prestonsburg, ccd.
South Warren vs. Breckinridge Co., ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
