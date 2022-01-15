ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Saturday’s Scores

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Anderson Co. 54, Russell 38

Bowling Green 61, Wayne Co. 46

Casey Co. 55, McCreary Central 36

Cincinnati Trailblazers HomeSchool, Ohio 59, Lloyd Memorial 42

Clay Co. 60, Lynn Camp 23

Conner 65, Ludlow 34

Daviess Co. 52, Trigg Co. 38

Dawson Springs 46, Ballard Memorial 37

Dixie Heights 68, Boyd Co. 46

Estill Co. 55, Danville Christian 54

Fort Campbell 32, Community Christian (Paducah) 20

Franklin Co. 64, North Oldham 56

Frederick Douglass 54, Madison Central 35

Grant Co. 69, Collins 43

Greenwood 68, Franklin-Simpson 65

Harlan Co. 73, Harlan 62

Henderson Co. 70, Christian Co. 38

Lewis Co. 55, Menifee Co. 53

Lex. Bryan Station 54, Lex. Paul Dunbar 50

Lex. Tates Creek 72, Lex. Henry Clay 34

Lou. Eastern 55, Whitefield Academy 46, OT

Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 66, Oldham County 38

Martin County 59, East Carter 49

McLean Co. 61, Marshall Co. 20

Monroe Co. 44, Edmonson Co. 28

Newport 55, Highlands Latin 18

Nicholas Co. 44, Harrison Co. 43

North Bullitt def. Warren Central, forfeit

Notre Dame 63, Lou. Male 55

Owen Co. 41, Spencer Co. 38

Pendleton Co. 50, Beechwood 29

Perry Co. Central 70, Lawrence Co. 68

Ryle 56, Walton-Verona 40

St. Henry 59, Scott 46

Trinity Christian 61, Evansville Christian, Ind. 41

West Carter 62, Elliott Co. 46

West Jessamine 48, Bourbon Co. 42

Western Hills 48, Washington Co. 40

Whitesville Trinity 61, Evansville Christian, Ind. 41

Whitley Co. 61, Hazard 35

Williamsburg 62, Oneida Baptist 15

Williamstown 54, Henry Co. 38

All A Classic=

1st Region=

Carlisle Co. 64, Christian Fellowship 42

2nd Region=

Lyon Co. 68, Livingston Central 45

Autism Awareness Shootout=

Burgin 66, Lou. Fairdale 31

Lou. Valley 52, Frederick Fraize 50

Central Hardin Classic=

Bethlehem 70, North Bullitt 36

Central Hardin 77, Lou. Ballard 39

John Hardin 56, Caverna 39

Fairfield Classic=

Glouster Trimble, Ohio 53, Greenup Co. 33

I Have a Dream Classic=

Graves Co. 46, Collierville, Tenn. 43

MLK Jr. Classic=

Bishop Brossart 49, Ashland Blazer 48

George Rogers Clark 74, North Laurel 53

Lou. DuPont Manual 60, Cov. Holy Cross 54, OT

Nelson Co. 66, Bath Co. 52

Pike Central Classic=

Central - Wise, Va. 42, Belfry 40, OT

Knott Co. Central 55, Johnson Central 39

Letcher County Central 66, Floyd Central 62

Raceland 51, Pike Co. Central 46

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bracken Co. vs. St. Patrick, ccd.

Corbin vs. Elizabethtown, ccd.

Fort Knox vs. Lou. Collegiate, ccd.

Highlands vs. Ursuline Academy, Ohio, ccd.

June Buchanan vs. Red Bird, ccd.

Owsley Co. vs. Middlesboro, ccd.

Phelps vs. Mount View, W.Va., ccd.

Rose Hill Christian vs. Prestonsburg, ccd.

South Warren vs. Breckinridge Co., ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

