UFC

Twitter reacts to Calvin Kattar's bloody win over Giga Chikadze in UFC on ESPN 32 thriller

By Mike Bohn
 5 days ago
Calvin Kattar returned from a one-year layoff on Saturday to defeat Giga Chikadze in the UFC on ESPN 32 main event.

After taking a brutal beating from Max Holloway in a memorable defeat, Kattar (23-5 MMA, 7-3 UFC) got back in the octagon and derailed the streaking Chikadze (14-3 MMA, 7-1 UFC) by dominant unanimous decision in the matchup of featherweight contenders at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Check below for the top Twitter reactions to Kattar’s victory over Chikadze at UFC on ESPN 32.

ClutchPoints

Calvin Kattar gets brutally honest on Giga Chikadze fight

Calvin Kattar had a lot of disrespect heading into his fight against Giga Chikadze on Saturday. Many were picking the UFC featherweight to get destroyed in the first round and plenty of other fun comments. There was a lot of talk about Giga Chikadze getting the next title shot even...
UFC
Yardbarker

Rachel Nichols officially out at ESPN

The Rachel Nichols era at ESPN is officially over. Andrew Marchand of The New York Post reported on Wednesday that Nichols has reached a settlement agreement with ESPN to terminate their relationship. She is now free to pursue other opportunities immediately. Nichols first worked for ESPN from 2004 to 2013,...
NFL
The Independent

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight tipped to not be given green light in Las Vegas

A potential fight between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul in Las Vegas is unlikely to be sanctioned.Former UFC champion Michael Bisping believes that strict rules set by the Nevada State Athletic Commission mean that an exhibition encounter will not be licensed. Paul and Tyson are said to be in discussions over a bout, with organisers hoping a clash between the Youtube personality and former undisputed heavyweight champion could generate £36million if held in the American city.Yet Bisping, a former UFC middleweight champion, does not think it would be approved even as reports suggest a verbal agreement between the pair may...
COMBAT SPORTS
bjpenndotcom

Daniel Cormier claims he’s “heard whispers” that endless contract drama has “taken a toll” on Francis Ngannou ahead of UFC 270

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has said that the contract drama between Francis Ngannou and the UFC may be impacting him. It’s no secret that Francis Ngannou has had his fair share of disagreements with the Ultimate Fighting Championship. As of this writing he’s still part of the roster but after UFC 270 this Saturday, his future will be uncertain as his current contract with the promotion expires.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Dana White snubs Khabib, adds Kamaru Usman to UFC ‘greatest of all time’ list

UFC President Dana White raised a few eyebrows earlier this week when he told The Dave Portnoy Show that Anderson Silva, Jon Jones, Georges St-Pierre, and Kamaru Usman were among the greatest fighters to ever compete in MMA. “You’d have to go Anderson Silva, GSP, Jones,” White said. “Usman is...
UFC
stillrealtous.com

Brock Lesnar Changed Finish For A Match And Let Former WWE Champion Beat Him

Brock Lesnar is without a doubt one of the most intimidating wrestlers in the history of the business, and over the course of the last few decades Lesnar has defeated some of the biggest names in the industry. It’s not often that you see The Beast Incarnate lose, but during...
WWE
bjpenndotcom

Dana White reveals his top three MMA fighters of all time

Dana White has revealed his top three MMA fighters of all time and provided a fourth name that is closing the gap. The debate over who is the greatest MMA fighter ever remains an ongoing discussion. There have been so many great fighters like Jon Jones, Georges St-Pierre, Anderson Silva, Daniel Cormier, and Khabib Nurmagomedv among countless others. Yet, White revealed his top three on Tuesday and said Kamaru Usman is closing the gap to enter that list.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Dana White sends a stern message to Francis Ngannou ahead of UFC 270, tells him to focus on Ciryl Gane not boxing

Dana White has sent a message to Francis Ngannou ahead of UFC 270. In the main event of the first pay-per-view card in 2022, Ngannou is set to defend his heavyweight title for the first time against the interim champ, Ciryl Gane. It’s a fascinating fight due to them being ex-training partners, but a big storyline for the scrap is the fact this is Ngannou’s last fight on his contract.
UFC
Robb Report

The Robe Muhammad Ali Wore Before His Second Sonny Liston Fight Could Sell for $500,000

The robe Muhammad Ali wore before one of the most important fights of his career could soon be yours. The garment the Greatest wore to the final weigh-in and while walking out for his 1965 fight with Sonny Liston is currently up for sale on Goldin Auctions. The robe isn’t just noteworthy because it was worn before the boxer’s second heavyweight title bout, but also because it’s the first that bore the name he’d go by for the final 52 years of his life. Ali wore the robe, which is made of white terry cloth and has “Muhammad Ali” stitched in red...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou would relish chance to face Tyson Fury

Francis Ngannou would relish the opportunity to go head-to-head with Tyson Fury in his next fight.The 35-year-old UFC heavyweight champion faces former team-mate Ciryl Gane in a unification bout in Anaheim California at the weekend, but would take to the octagon with WBC champion Fury having challenged him to a contest wearing MMA’s lighter gloves.Asked if everything goes to plan against Gane whether he would rather face him or defend his title against Jon Jones in his next fight, the Predator told a press conference: “If you give me the two options, I would choose fighting Tyson Fury.One of...
UFC
Footwear News

Gymshark Unveils UFC Star Francis Ngannou’s Community-Focused Campaign Ahead of His Blockbuster Heavyweight Title Fight

Ahead of his heavyweight clash at UFC 270 against Ciryl Gane, Gymshark has revealed a compelling community-focused campaign starring its sponsored power-punching champion Francis Ngannou. The effort, dubbed “United We Sweat,” highlights the shared values between the company and the Cameroon-born mixed martial artist, which is fostering and celebrating community. The first standalone campaign for Ngannou also offers a message of uniting, touches on the power of perseverance and puts the focus on the fighter’s mindset as he heads into the biggest fight of his career. ​​ “Obviously the brand is quality, and the material is very good, I personally use the...
UFC
MMA Fighting

Francis Ngannou reveals he accidentally knocked out Ciryl Gane in training, denies they were ever friends or teammates

A huge part of the narrative surrounding the upcoming UFC 270 main event is the history shared between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane. The only problem is, the reigning UFC heavyweight champion doesn’t understand where that story started. Because while he did count Gane as a training partner three years ago for a few sessions, he said the two of them were never all that close, much less enough to be considered teammates or friends.
UFC
