ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

UFC on ESPN 32 results: Calvin Kattar sweeps scorecards in striking war against Giga Chikadze

By Matthew Wells
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nUXrM_0dn3U4Ig00

The first UFC main event of the year delivered an incredible battle that could very well be in the conversation for end-of-the-year awards.

Featherweight contenders took center stage on Saturday evening asCalvin Kattar met Giga Chikadze. In what promised to be an all-action affair, the fighters turned in five rounds of high-paced action, surpassing expectations. When it was all said and done, Kattar (23-5 MMA, 7-3 UFC) recorded a clean sweep against Chikadze (14-3 MMA, 7-1 UFC) with scores of 50-45, 50-45, and 50-44 from the judges.

The featherweight bout was the UFC on ESPN 32 main event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. It aired on ESPN.

Chikadze got the action started quickly with a series of kicks followed by a punching combination to the head. Kattar did not fire back immediately, choosing to pressure and stalk his opponent, searching for an opening. Moments later, Chikadze unleashed a wild flurry of kicks and punches, but tripped, and Kattar took advantage by securing a takedown and taking top position on the mat.

The position stalled for a moment and then both men began looking for submissions. The round closed with Kattar landing a couple of strikes and both men returned to their corner to prepare for the next frame.

Striking exchanges led by Chikadze started the action in the second. Crisp punches from both men landed, but Kattar’s forward pressure kept Chikadze working while moving backward. The left jab landed repeatedly from Chikadze, but Kattar would answer back with clean counter punches of his own, including a well-timed spinning elbow. Kattar ended with a takedown in the final seconds, closing out a high-paced round of striking action.

Forward pressure from Kattar continued to set the tone in the third, peppering Chikadze with strikes, who didn’t keep his hands up to defend the oncoming blows. The momentum of the fight seemed to favor Kattar in the third, as Chikadze slowed his volume and appeared off-balance at times, although he did end the round with a nice combination.

Early in the fourth, Chiakdze mixed in a few kicks and defended a takedown attempt as Kattar continued to press the action. With the blood flowing from a cut on Chikadze’s eye, the striking exchanges heated up again. Kattar began leading with elbows, trying his best to put his opponent away, but Chikadze remained standing and returned fire until the end of the round.

Sensing he was down in the fight, Chikadze came out firing hard in the last round. Kattar remained calm throughout the initial flurries and returned to pressuring forward and landing punches. Keeping his opponent circling on the outside, Kattar’s combinations continued to cause damage throughout the round as Chikadze fired back. In the closing seconds, a hard series of elbows sent Chikadze to the mat, but time expired before he could get a finish.

The incredible battle went to the scorecards with Kattar earning the unanimous decision victory.

Kattar rebounded in incredible fashion from a tough unanimous decision loss to Max Holloway a year prior. Entering the contest at No. 8 in the latest USA Today/MMA Junkie featherweight rankings, he maintains his position as a top contender in the division by knocking off Chikadze who entered at No. 12. Prior to his setback against Holloway, Kattar defeated Jeremy Stephens and Dan Ige in back-to-back fights.

The loss for Chikadze snaps a nine-fight win streak and also marks his first loss under the UFC banner. He entered the contest on a three-fight finishing streak as well, ending fights early against Jamey Simmons, Cub Swanson, and Edson Barboza in succession.

Up-to-the-minute UFC on ESPN 32 results include:

  • Calvin Kattar def. Giga Chikadze via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-44)
  • Brandon Royval def. Rogerio Bontorin via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
  • Katlyn Chookagian def. Jennifer Maia via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
  • Bill Algeo def. Joanderson Brito via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Jamie Pickett def. Joseph Holmes via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Court McGee def. Ramiz Brahimaj via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
  • Brian Kelleher def. Kevin Croom via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
  • TJ Brown def. Charles Rosa via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Gallery

UFC on ESPN 32: Best photos from Las Vegas

Gallery

UFC on ESPN 32: Official scorecards from Las Vegas

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Calvin Kattar gets brutally honest on Giga Chikadze fight

Calvin Kattar had a lot of disrespect heading into his fight against Giga Chikadze on Saturday. Many were picking the UFC featherweight to get destroyed in the first round and plenty of other fun comments. There was a lot of talk about Giga Chikadze getting the next title shot even...
UFC
mymmanews.com

Calvin Kattar says Giga Chikadze “overlooked” him ahead of UFC Vegas 46: “That’s never a good idea”

UFC featherweight contender Calvin Kattar believes that rival Giga Chikadze “was overlooking me” ahead of their recent fight at UFC Vegas 46. Kattar was the underdog heading into his UFC Vegas 46 main event fight against Chikadze, but he made the betting public look silly as he put on a one-sided beating on Chikadze and won a clear decision. Although Chikadze had won seven straight fights heading into this match and Kattar hadn’t fought in a year coming off of a brutal decision loss to Max Holloway, this fight did not play out like the way MMA math would suggest. Instead, it was Kattar who took it to Chikadze for the full 25 minutes, landing vicious strikes on his durable opponent en route to a unanimous decision victory.
UFC
Yardbarker

Rachel Nichols officially out at ESPN

The Rachel Nichols era at ESPN is officially over. Andrew Marchand of The New York Post reported on Wednesday that Nichols has reached a settlement agreement with ESPN to terminate their relationship. She is now free to pursue other opportunities immediately. Nichols first worked for ESPN from 2004 to 2013,...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cub Swanson
Person
Katlyn Chookagian
Person
Calvin Kattar
Person
Max Holloway
Person
Jennifer Maia
Person
Giga Chikadze
Person
Edson Barboza
Person
Dan Ige
Person
Brian Kelleher
stillrealtous.com

Vince McMahon Has Reportedly Given Up On Pushing Former Universal Champion

You never know what might happen when you watch an episode of Monday Night Raw, and this week fans saw former Universal Champion Finn Balor return to WWE programming. Balor returned to face Austin Theory in a singles match, and it was Theory who picked up the win when he pinned Balor clean in a match that only lasted six minutes. After the match Austin Theory continued to disrespect Balor by attacking him.
WWE
The Independent

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight tipped to not be given green light in Las Vegas

A potential fight between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul in Las Vegas is unlikely to be sanctioned.Former UFC champion Michael Bisping believes that strict rules set by the Nevada State Athletic Commission mean that an exhibition encounter will not be licensed. Paul and Tyson are said to be in discussions over a bout, with organisers hoping a clash between the Youtube personality and former undisputed heavyweight champion could generate £36million if held in the American city.Yet Bisping, a former UFC middleweight champion, does not think it would be approved even as reports suggest a verbal agreement between the pair may...
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Combat#Mma#Espn E#Crisp
bjpenndotcom

Daniel Cormier claims he’s “heard whispers” that endless contract drama has “taken a toll” on Francis Ngannou ahead of UFC 270

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has said that the contract drama between Francis Ngannou and the UFC may be impacting him. It’s no secret that Francis Ngannou has had his fair share of disagreements with the Ultimate Fighting Championship. As of this writing he’s still part of the roster but after UFC 270 this Saturday, his future will be uncertain as his current contract with the promotion expires.
UFC
ClutchPoints

Francis Ngannou has bonkers boxing demand for new contract

Francis Ngannou is heading into his possible last fight in the UFC when he defends his heavyweight title on January 22. The Cameroonian heavyweight recently revealed some of the demands he has for his new contract, they involve boxing. Francis Ngannou isn’t simply motivated by money, he has always wanted...
FRANCIS NGANNOU
stillrealtous.com

Brock Lesnar Changed Finish For A Match And Let Former WWE Champion Beat Him

Brock Lesnar is without a doubt one of the most intimidating wrestlers in the history of the business, and over the course of the last few decades Lesnar has defeated some of the biggest names in the industry. It’s not often that you see The Beast Incarnate lose, but during...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
Robb Report

The Robe Muhammad Ali Wore Before His Second Sonny Liston Fight Could Sell for $500,000

The robe Muhammad Ali wore before one of the most important fights of his career could soon be yours. The garment the Greatest wore to the final weigh-in and while walking out for his 1965 fight with Sonny Liston is currently up for sale on Goldin Auctions. The robe isn’t just noteworthy because it was worn before the boxer’s second heavyweight title bout, but also because it’s the first that bore the name he’d go by for the final 52 years of his life. Ali wore the robe, which is made of white terry cloth and has “Muhammad Ali” stitched in red...
COMBAT SPORTS
bjpenndotcom

Dana White reveals his top three MMA fighters of all time

Dana White has revealed his top three MMA fighters of all time and provided a fourth name that is closing the gap. The debate over who is the greatest MMA fighter ever remains an ongoing discussion. There have been so many great fighters like Jon Jones, Georges St-Pierre, Anderson Silva, Daniel Cormier, and Khabib Nurmagomedv among countless others. Yet, White revealed his top three on Tuesday and said Kamaru Usman is closing the gap to enter that list.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Dana White snubs Khabib, adds Kamaru Usman to UFC ‘greatest of all time’ list

UFC President Dana White raised a few eyebrows earlier this week when he told The Dave Portnoy Show that Anderson Silva, Jon Jones, Georges St-Pierre, and Kamaru Usman were among the greatest fighters to ever compete in MMA. “You’d have to go Anderson Silva, GSP, Jones,” White said. “Usman is...
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Dana White sends a stern message to Francis Ngannou ahead of UFC 270, tells him to focus on Ciryl Gane not boxing

Dana White has sent a message to Francis Ngannou ahead of UFC 270. In the main event of the first pay-per-view card in 2022, Ngannou is set to defend his heavyweight title for the first time against the interim champ, Ciryl Gane. It’s a fascinating fight due to them being ex-training partners, but a big storyline for the scrap is the fact this is Ngannou’s last fight on his contract.
UFC
The Independent

UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou would relish chance to face Tyson Fury

Francis Ngannou would relish the opportunity to go head-to-head with Tyson Fury in his next fight.The 35-year-old UFC heavyweight champion faces former team-mate Ciryl Gane in a unification bout in Anaheim California at the weekend, but would take to the octagon with WBC champion Fury having challenged him to a contest wearing MMA’s lighter gloves.Asked if everything goes to plan against Gane whether he would rather face him or defend his title against Jon Jones in his next fight, the Predator told a press conference: “If you give me the two options, I would choose fighting Tyson Fury.One of...
UFC
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Nate Diaz calls for UFC to ‘quit slowing down the real fight game’ and book Dustin Poirier fight, Dana White responds

Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier are getting tired of waiting but Dana White, it seems, is not. Last month, Poirier lost a lightweight title bid against Charles Oliveira at UFC 269. Following his defeat, Poirier began calling for a bout against Diaz, who in turn offered to fight Poirier as soon as this month. Ultimately, the fight was not booked and, at the moment, doesn’t seem close to being made. This appears to be frustrating both men as yesterday the two took to social media to renew their calls for the fight, with Diaz blaming the hold up on the UFC.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

68K+
Followers
115K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy