UFC on ESPN 32 results: Calvin Kattar sweeps scorecards in striking war against Giga Chikadze

The first UFC main event of the year delivered an incredible battle that could very well be in the conversation for end-of-the-year awards.

Featherweight contenders took center stage on Saturday evening asCalvin Kattar met Giga Chikadze. In what promised to be an all-action affair, the fighters turned in five rounds of high-paced action, surpassing expectations. When it was all said and done, Kattar (23-5 MMA, 7-3 UFC) recorded a clean sweep against Chikadze (14-3 MMA, 7-1 UFC) with scores of 50-45, 50-45, and 50-44 from the judges.

The featherweight bout was the UFC on ESPN 32 main event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. It aired on ESPN.

Chikadze got the action started quickly with a series of kicks followed by a punching combination to the head. Kattar did not fire back immediately, choosing to pressure and stalk his opponent, searching for an opening. Moments later, Chikadze unleashed a wild flurry of kicks and punches, but tripped, and Kattar took advantage by securing a takedown and taking top position on the mat.

The position stalled for a moment and then both men began looking for submissions. The round closed with Kattar landing a couple of strikes and both men returned to their corner to prepare for the next frame.

Striking exchanges led by Chikadze started the action in the second. Crisp punches from both men landed, but Kattar’s forward pressure kept Chikadze working while moving backward. The left jab landed repeatedly from Chikadze, but Kattar would answer back with clean counter punches of his own, including a well-timed spinning elbow. Kattar ended with a takedown in the final seconds, closing out a high-paced round of striking action.

Forward pressure from Kattar continued to set the tone in the third, peppering Chikadze with strikes, who didn’t keep his hands up to defend the oncoming blows. The momentum of the fight seemed to favor Kattar in the third, as Chikadze slowed his volume and appeared off-balance at times, although he did end the round with a nice combination.

Early in the fourth, Chiakdze mixed in a few kicks and defended a takedown attempt as Kattar continued to press the action. With the blood flowing from a cut on Chikadze’s eye, the striking exchanges heated up again. Kattar began leading with elbows, trying his best to put his opponent away, but Chikadze remained standing and returned fire until the end of the round.

Sensing he was down in the fight, Chikadze came out firing hard in the last round. Kattar remained calm throughout the initial flurries and returned to pressuring forward and landing punches. Keeping his opponent circling on the outside, Kattar’s combinations continued to cause damage throughout the round as Chikadze fired back. In the closing seconds, a hard series of elbows sent Chikadze to the mat, but time expired before he could get a finish.

The incredible battle went to the scorecards with Kattar earning the unanimous decision victory.

Kattar rebounded in incredible fashion from a tough unanimous decision loss to Max Holloway a year prior. Entering the contest at No. 8 in the latest USA Today/MMA Junkie featherweight rankings, he maintains his position as a top contender in the division by knocking off Chikadze who entered at No. 12. Prior to his setback against Holloway, Kattar defeated Jeremy Stephens and Dan Ige in back-to-back fights.

The loss for Chikadze snaps a nine-fight win streak and also marks his first loss under the UFC banner. He entered the contest on a three-fight finishing streak as well, ending fights early against Jamey Simmons, Cub Swanson, and Edson Barboza in succession.

Up-to-the-minute UFC on ESPN 32 results include:

Calvin Kattar def. Giga Chikadze via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-44)

Brandon Royval def. Rogerio Bontorin via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Katlyn Chookagian def. Jennifer Maia via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Bill Algeo def. Joanderson Brito via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Jamie Pickett def. Joseph Holmes via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Court McGee def. Ramiz Brahimaj via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Brian Kelleher def. Kevin Croom via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

TJ Brown def. Charles Rosa via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

