UFC on ESPN 32 bonuses: Calvin Kattar, Giga Chikadze's war predictably among winners

UFC on ESPN 32 marked the first event for the promotion in 2022 and delivered a few moments worthy of promotional bonuses.

In the main event, featherweight contenders Calvin Kattar and Giga Chikadze traded strikes for 25 minutes in an incredible war. It was apparent mid-way through the contest they would be taking home a bonus for the best fight of the evening. Two other fighters secured bonuses for their performances as well, marking a total of four extra earners on Saturday evening.

Check out who took home a bonus for their performance on Saturday evening below.

'Performance of the Night': Jake Collier

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 15: (R-L) Jake Collier punches Chase Sherman in their heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on January 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Jake Collier returned to the win column in Saturday’s co-main event, picking up the first opening frame finish of his UFC tenure. He traded punches with Chase Sherman until he caught a kick and took the fight to the canvas. From there it was all about maintaining control on the ground and landing punches until he was able to slap on a rear-naked choke submission. The finish earned Collier his second performance of the night bonus.

'Performance of the Night': Viacheslav Borshchev

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 15: (L-R) Viacheslav Borshchev of Russia and Dakota Bush trade punches in their lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on January 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Dana White’s Contender Series veteran Viacheslav Borshchev left quite an impression in his UFC debut on Saturday. On a night filled with decisions before he stepped into the cage for his main card bout against Dakota Bush, the Russian changed things up by recording the first stoppage of the evening and the first of the year for the promotion. In his first UFC fight, Borshchev takes home a first-round win and a bonus. Not bad for a debut.

'Fight of the Night': Calvin Kattar vs. Giga Chikadze

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 15: (R-L) Calvin Kattar elbows Giga Chikadze of Georgia in their featherweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on January 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

The first main event of 2022 delivered an incredible 25 minutes of action that will likely be in the conversation for the fight of the year. Featherweight contenders Calvin Kattar and Giga Chikadze traded strikes continuously from beginning to end. As the fight progressed, it was clear that Kattar’s forward pressure and aggression were the difference maker, leading to a clean sweep on the judges’ scorecards. For their efforts, both fighters take home their fourth fight night bonus.