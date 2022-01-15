ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

Add new comment

torquenews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite the buzz surrounding dealer markups, most Ford Mustang Mach-E battery-electric vehicle buyers paid MSRP or less over the past 13 months. You can’t swing a dead catalytic converter on the internet without hitting a post showing a crazy dealer markup on a popular model. Electrified vehicles like the new Ford...

www.torquenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
torquenews.com

5 Reasons Battery-Electric Vehicle Road Trip Range Stinks

Electric vehicles have multiple issues that make them harder to use on road trips than plug-in hybrids or hybrids. Here is why the range between charges is so low on long road trips. Battery-electric vehicles are about to become the default family vehicle in America. It may happen in a...
CARS
torquenews.com

Most Dealers Reassure Ford That They Are Not Slapping Huge Up Fees On Lightnings

Ford dealers reassured the manufacturer that they are charging only the MSRP on Lightnings. The reassurance was needed following reports last week, as detailed earlier by other Torque News stories, that there were dealers taking advantage of the limited supply of the sought-after electric pickups. Reports circulated that there were up fees of $30,000 but most averaged only $5,000.
GAS PRICE
torquenews.com

Ford BlueCruise Comparison Discussion to Tesla Autopilot and GM Super Cruise by Consumer Reports

Here’s the latest from Consumer Reports on how Ford’s assisted driving tech---BlueCruise---differs from Tesla’s Autopilot and GM’s Super Cruise. BlueCruise---Ford’s active driving assistance feature is similar to both Tesla’s Autopilot and GM’s Super Cruise systems, but differs in some significant ways that could make safe driving expectations more realistic with today’s latest tech rather than current consumer hype.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Ford Mustang Mach E#Vehicles#Happy Auto Ford#Axz
torquenews.com

The Average New Subaru Price Drops $180 In December, Tesla Is Up $9,412

How does Subaru of America's new model prices compare with other automakers during the recent car shortages? See how Subaru prices have dropped in December while some automakers have shot up. Are the price of a new 2022 Subaru Forester, 2022 Outback, and 2022 Crosstrek and other Subaru models going...
ECONOMY
fordauthority.com

2022 Ford Maverick Lariat FX4 Build By Air Design: Live Gallery

The 2022 Ford Maverick is still a brand new vehicle, with just a few thousand landing in customers’ driveways over the last several of months. Regardless, the compact pickup is already a hit, turning in just four days as the Hybrid variant is already sold out until 2023. With such high demand, it’s only natural for customers to begin modifying their Mavericks over the coming months and years, and this 2022 Ford Maverick Lariat built by Air Design for the 2021 SEMA Show is a nice example of how customizable the pickup really is.
CARS
torquenews.com

The 20 Best-Selling U.S. Models - New Subaru Forester Barely Sneaks In

How does the 2022 Subaru Forester rank with the best-selling new vehicles? See where Forester ranks in the top-20. Even with customers having a hard time finding a new Subaru Forester on retailers’ lots, the Forester was one of the top-20 best-selling new vehicles in 2021. The 2022 Subaru Forester arrives now with a refresh, and if Subaru of America could get their hands on more compact SUVs, they could have sold more.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Corvette Factory Sets Impressive New Daily Production Record

After two years of delays caused by a five-month-long UAW strike, the coronavirus pandemic, resulting in supplier issues, and, most recently, tornados, production of the Chevrolet Corvette is moving along uninterrupted. There could be some additional crisis GM will have no control over, but that's a problem for later (if it ever happens). In the meantime, the Bowling Green, Kentucky Corvette Assembly Plant has just reported what appears to be a single production daily record this past week.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
Motor1.com

1953 Chevrolet Custom Truck Is Not Easy On The Eyes

We’ve seen plenty of custom trucks and cars, virtually from all around the world, and we thought we were prepared for everything. It turns out there are special secret builds that we weren’t aware of and that make us wish we hadn’t found them. One such weird creation is this custom Chevrolet truck, based on a 1953 model.
CARS
torquenews.com

Amazon Sells Counterfeit Honda Parts Warning

Here’s the latest from a popular and trusted YouTube channel former Honda technician on how he got duped into buying counterfeit Honda parts while shopping online with Amazon. Plus, a recommended aftermarket parts source for when you can’t find the OEM part you want from your local dealership.
CARS
torquenews.com

The New Subaru Forester And All-New WRX Still Retain Their Value Best In 2022

The 2022 Subaru Forester compact SUV and 2022 Subaru WRX sports car are still two cars with the lowest depreciation. See where Subaru ranks with other automakers. Are Subaru vehicles a good value in 2022? As soon as you drive them off the dealer's lot, all cars depreciate, but some models drop in value much more than others. An updated iSeeCars study reveals which 2022 model year cars hold their value best, and the refreshed 2022 Subaru Forester and the all-new 2022 Subaru WRX make the list.
BUYING CARS
torquenews.com

You Will Like These 2022 Toyota RAV4 Changes (with Video)

The 2022 RAV4 is here. Complete with several updates that you may really like. When you are the leader of your automotive segment year after year, it is important to make improvements to keep you ahead of your competition. Even in years when you are not completely redesigning the entire vehicle.
CARS
torquenews.com

Subaru Gets Shut Out Of Latest Vincentric Best Value Awards 2022

The Vincentric Best Value In America Awards are out, and Subaru was shut out in 2022. Last year, the 2022 Subaru Outback was the best midsize SUV. See which model the Outback loses to in the latest awards. Every year, Vincentric measures the lowest cost-of-ownership among car brands and segments...
BUYING CARS
Motorious

1968 Dodge Charger Has Big Hemi V8 And Rare Color Combo

This car is the perfect representation of what a muscle car should be with a big V8 Hemi engine, rare colors, and tons of iconic style to match!. Dodge is one of those companies whose influence on the American car culture remains extremely predominant today. While they have been in the news in recent years due to the creation of models such as the Hellcat Chargers and Challenger, even the oldest models in the Dodge lineup still live on as the nation's favorite muscle cars. Unlike some other vehicles, which are typically classified as muscle cars, such as the Challenger and Barracuda, pony cars. The Charger was an actual muscle car that checked nearly every qualification to earn this title, especially in the second generation. This gen saw the introduction of some excellent engine options, such as the ever-popular 440 ci V8 and other V8 powerhouses. However, this particular car has something far more unique, a 426 ci Hemi. But what makes this such an awesome addition to this vehicle?
CARS
torquenews.com

Consumer Reports Advises Used Car Buyers to Avoid These Luxury SUV Models

Avoid these popular luxury SUVs a seller may be trying to unload on you in the used car market that turn out to have reliability issues. Not all cars we desire fit our budget. Therefore, one alternative is to wait a few years to pick up a used vehicle of the desired model to take advantage of the substantial vehicle depreciation. Not only will you benefit from the savings, but also enjoy the safety features and higher end modifications and trim that make for a more enjoyable ride.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

Three Dodge Chargers Are Pulled From Barn Find

These cars have been through it all together and after decades of sitting, they might just be ready to touch rubber to the road once more!. Everyone who knows Dodge understands that there is just one thing that unites all owners of Mopar vehicles together, the brotherhood of muscle. These days it's mainly used as a marketing term to get fans of the brand, such as ourselves, fired up and ready to buy the next Hellcat, Demon, or SRT they throw our way, which we do. Sometimes, it can be pretty easy to forget precisely what that famous phrase means and what the Dodge brand always has and will always stand for freedom. The freedom to go anywhere and race to your heart's desires and to hold the full force of 707 horsepower at your fingertips. This is the story of three incredible Dodges who have been through hell and back to stay together.
CARS
Robb Report

One of the Most Famous Custom Cars of All Time, the Hirohata Merc, Is Going Up for Auction This Week

After gracing the covers and pages of countless hot rod magazines over the decades, the Hirohata Merc could be destined for a permanent spot in your garage. That’s because the pastel green coupé—which is easily one of the most famous custom cars of all time, if not the most—is one of the headline lots at Mecum’s Kissimmee 2022 auction this weekend. An opportunity like this is exceedingly rare, as this will mark the first time the car has been for sale in over 60 years. The Hirohata Merc started out life as a standard 1951 Mercury Eight Club Coupe. It was a...
BUYING CARS
MotorAuthority

2024 Ford Mustang spy shots: Redesigned pony car spotted for first time

A prototype for the seventh-generation Ford Mustang, the S650, has been spotted for the first time. Previously thought to be arriving in late 2022 as a 2023 model, the car is now expected to arrive midway through 2023, which means we'll likely see it arrive as a 2024 model. Blame supply shortages and other pandemic-related disruptions for the delay.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy