About 74% of Lucid shares that were previously held in lock-up will be released this week if related shareholders wish to sell their positions. While the market continues to suffer from extended declines in response to the imminent tightening of monetary policy by the Federal Reserve, Lucid's (Nasdaq: LCID) stock has been largely resilient. The stock even showed a steep intra-day jump of as much as 15% to $43.29 on January 7th at market close despite benchmark declines observed across both the S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq 100. Lucid's price performance has largely sustained above the $40-level throughout last week's trading session. Although the stock briefly succumbed to broader market declines on Tuesday and traded down by more than 7% from last week's closing price, it rebounded on Wednesday to trade above $40.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO