Last week I upgraded my pixel 4a to Android 12 used the fastboot + sunfish-s2b2.211203.006, after restart the device, it just stuck and not responding to any of recovery/fastboot key combination(I can not run into the fastboot mode again). When I connected the device by usb only the "Qualcomm HS-USB QDLoader 9008" founded. After some research, I found some useful infomation in this thead https://forum.xda-developers.com/t/flashed-pixel-4a-with-pixel-5-image-by-mistake.4267097/, the author used the 4a mbn file to regain his device, but I can not find how to revive device by the mbn file. After google search, there is nothing useful to help about mbn. It any one konw how to deal with mbn file?

