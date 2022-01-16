PLEASE SUPPORT OUR SPONORS

Transgender NCAA swimmer Lia Thomas has caused a lot of reactions and a lot of controversy in the world of swimming. Lia Thomas gets involved in women's competitions after fulfilling the condition of one year of testosterone suppressant use Many have differing opinions on this and believe that this will not be fair to other women, while some belief in freedom of choice and that Lia Thomas can choose what she wants.
By Ray Hamill — The H-DNL will be issuing an updated press release on the temporary no-spectator mandate on Friday morning, according to league commissioner Jack Lakin, after the league superintendents met on Thursday afternoon. The H-DNL implemented the no-spectator mandate for all league sporting events two weeks ago...
Comments / 0