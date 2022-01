Things took an unpredictable turn at the top of the Billboard charts this week as Gunna’s new album unexpectedly slipped past the Weeknd’s, albeit in a photo finish that had the rapper pull ahead of the superstar competition by the tiniest of margins. The Weeknd’s “Dawn FM” debuted with 148,000 album-equivalent units, almost but not quite a match for the 150,300 units registered by Gunna’s “DS4Ever,” Billboard revealed late Monday. Although the Weeknd is the bigger mainstream name, these two albums actually came into the race evenly matched in many ways. Both were released Jan. 7 — in what is, ironically, usually...

