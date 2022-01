Newfoundland’s Peter Vance has unveiled a video for his new single, “Breaking Chains”, which was written in the aftermath of a relationship breakdown. “There was a lot of soul searching because when you look back, the mistakes you made are a bit more obvious than when you’re in the midst of the relationship,” he says. “And I feel I definitely made a lot of mistakes, but I also came to realize you can either learn from the past or just become resentful about it. I chose the former.”

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO