Environment

NBC 26 Weather Forecast 1/15/22

By Gino Recchia
NBC26
 2 days ago

Temperatures will fall quickly to near or below zero territory with mostly clear skies to start, but skies will start to thicken as we head into our Sunday. There...

www.nbc26.com

CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Low 20s Monday Night; Arctic Cold Front Coming Wednesday Morning

CHICAGO (CBS) — Look for scattered clouds Monday night with lows in the low 20s. The First Alert Weather models are calling for a breezy and cloudy day on Tuesday with highs near 40 degrees. A south wind on Tuesday could gust to 30 miles per hour at times in the afternoon. (Credit: CBS 2) The next arctic cold front arrives on Wednesday morning. Temperatures will be in the low 20s, then fall to the teens in the afternoon. (Credit: CBS 2) A gusty north wind will make for single digit wind chills by the late afternoon. Temperatures will continue to fall to the single digits Wednesday night with wind chills below zero, and as cold as 10-below in some spots in the western suburbs by Thursday morning. (Credit: CBS 2) Highs on Thursday will be in the teens, with single digits expected once again for Thursday night. Highs in the 20s are expected for Friday and this weekend. (Credit: CBS 2) TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low 21. TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and milder. High 39. WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, high of 24. Falling temperatures in the afternoon to the teens, then single digits at night.
CHICAGO, IL
ncwlife.com

Weather 1-18-22

High pressure will move our morning cloudiness away by this afternoon allowing temperatures to warm up for Tuesday. Northcentral Washington weather today calling for partly cloudy skies, calm wind with afternoon high temperatures in the mid to upper 30’s. A stubborn low cloud deck will be tough to disperse in the Columbia Basin, Moses Lake area, and the Okanogan Valley keeping today’s highs a bit cooler.
MOSES LAKE, WA
KETK / FOX51 News

Tuesday Morning Forecast: Warm and breezy today, front arrives with a few storms tomorrow

TODAY: Partly cloudy skies with warmer temperatures due to strong winds from the south. High: 72. Winds: S 15-20 MPH. TONIGHT: Increasing clouds after midnight and remaining breezy. Low: 59. Winds: S 10-15 MPH. TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy skies with storms possible (especially SE counties). A cold front will drop our temperatures in the afternoon and […]
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Sunshine, But Still Chilly Tuesday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The winds have finally died down after a very windy Monday all across the state. BWI Marshall reported a 48 mph wind gust on Monday. Sunshine, but a still rather chilly day is coming on Tuesday, with highs only in the upper 30’s. On Wednesday a warmer southwest flow will boost our afternoon high to the upper 40’S to make it the warmest day of the week. Clouds will come back on Wednesday night as yet another cold front approaches. Some showers, which may mix with some snow, may move in later at night into Thursday morning. Thursday will begin to get colder most of the afternoon with more sub-freezing air coming especially on Friday and Saturday. Partly cloudy skies will accompany the new arctic air. By Saturday we may see overcast skies, as a system may be developing someplace off the east coast, but no details are available at this time. This of course will be monitored all week long by our first alert weather team. Highs this weekend will still only be around freezing once again. This January is turning out to be much colder than previous ones over the past several years. Have a great day and stay tuned! Bob Turk
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Denver

Weather School With Chris Spears: Exploring Winter Precipitation In Colorado

DENVER (CBS4) – When it comes to winter precipitation in Colorado the type that comes to mind for most people is snow. Our high altitude allows a lot of snow to fall in our state, even during months of the year when the rest of the country would be shocked to see the white stuff. In addition to snow we can also see sleet, freezing rain and graupel, which is sometimes referred to as snow pellets. Rain can fall in Colorado during the winter but it isn’t as common because we are usually too cold. So what determines if we get...
COLORADO STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Monday Night Forecast 1/17/22

Tracking rain, sleet, and snow for Wednesday as an arctic cold front moves through. Slick travel is expected Wednesday evening. Wind chills by Thursday at sunrise will be near 0°F in all locations.
ENVIRONMENT
navarrenewspaper.com

LOCAL WEATHER TUESDAY 1-18-22

Local weather report for Tuesday, January 18. This report updates during the day. Today our temperatures will range from a low of 36° to a high of 57°. Sunrise is 6:45 AM and Sunset 5:12 PM . Sunny . There is a 0% chance of rain in the morning , 0% chance of rain in the afternoon and 0% chance of rain during the evening.
ENVIRONMENT
northfortynews

Today’s Weather: 1/18/22

Partly to mostly cloudy. Winds light and variable. Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional snow showers overnight. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low. Ault 0 31 49 24. Berthoud...
FORT COLLINS, CO

