Clemson pass rusher announces decision on 2022 season

The Obvious: So, it finally comes down to this: Next Friday, Jan. 28, is the deadline for Oklahoma freshman quarterback Caleb Williams to enroll at USC to be eligible to participate in spring practice. Let’s face it, after his official recruiting trip to Troy two weeks ago, if the talented transfer was completely sold on USC, wouldn't he would have already committed at least by now? The Not So Obvious: As a point of reference, Williams entered the portal on Jan. 5, and, yes, it would be great if “CW” committed to USC, but the O/NSO gut tells me he’s likely not coming because how much more does he and his family need to know and compare? They have visited the school, they know the coach, his offensive system and his success with putting QBs into the NFL, and they've been inside the John McKay Center and Heritage Hall to see the storied history of the football program. At this point, doesn't the Williams family's silence become deafeningly obvious?

NFL ・ 10 HOURS AGO