Clemson, SC

Clemson pass rusher announces decision on 2022 season

By Wade Peery about 7 hours
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One of the top pass rushers on the team is returning to the Clemson Tigers for the 2022 season. Defensive end Xavier Thomas announced on his Twitter page on Saturday night, that he’s coming back to Clemson for one more year to work on his craft. Thomas had...

