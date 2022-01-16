ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Game Recap: Bengals Defeat Raiders 26-19

By Andy Hammel
Cover picture for the articleIt’s been a new day in Cincinnati for a while, but the Bengals’ accomplishment Saturday night emblemizes that fact more than any of their other victories this season to date. For the first time since January 6, 1991, the Bengals have won a game in the NFL postseason, ending one of...

Derek Carr
Peyton Barber
The Spun

Look: Raiders RB Kenyan Drake Sends Clear Message About Derek Carr

The Las Vegas Raiders find themselves down 10 to the Bengals in the fourth quarter of their first round playoff matchup. But the team doesn’t get there without the leadership and play of Derek Carr. On Saturday, inactive Raiders running back Kenyan Drake had a message for those still...
NFL
AFP

Bengals end three decades of playoff futility, Bills throttle Patriots

A solid outing from quarterback Joe Burrow and a late defensive stand saw the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Las Vegas Raiders 26-19 on Saturday to earn their first NFL playoff victory in 31 years. Burrow threw for two touchdowns as he piloted an efficient Bengals offense that scored on their first four drives. Rookie kicker Evan McPherson made all four of his field goal attempts as the Bengals ended an eight-game playoff losing streak that stretched back to their victory over the now-defunct Houston Oilers in January of 1991. "It feels great winning for us, for the city, for the organization. But, you know, we expected this. So it's not going to be a big celebration like it was when we won the division," Burrow told broadcaster NBC.
NFL
WKRC

Bengals place 5 on Reserve/COVID-19 list

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Bengals on Tuesday made a flurry of roster moves. The team placed safety Vonn Bell, linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (Reserve/Injured), defensive end Trey Hendrickson, center Trey Hopkins and guard Quinton Spain on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Kicker Elliott Fry was signed to the practice squad. Fry, a first-year...
CINCINNATI, OH
Pittsburgh Steelers
Cincinnati Bengals
Carolina Panthers
WLWT 5

PHOTOS: Cincinnati Bengals defeat Raiders, ending postseason drought

CINCINNATI — Paul Brown Stadium nearly shook in triumph. The city of Cincinnati might have, too. Its latest hero, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, merely seemed to shrug after leading his team to its first playoff victory in 31 years, 26-19 over Las Vegas on Saturday in an AFC wild-card game.
NFL
lvsportsbiz.com

Raiders’ Season Of Adversity Ends In Another Wild Finish As Bengals Defeat Las Vegas, 26-19, In Wild Card Game In Cincy Saturday

With all the sadness, turbulence and difficult times, the Las Vegas Raiders somehow found a path to the NFL postseason. The Raiders deserve a lot of credit for that. But the adversity-filled season ended nine yards short of a tying touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals with seconds left in the game and the Raiders’ season came to a screeching hall in the first playoff game of the NFL’s three-day wildcard weekend. The Raiders were last team in and first team out.
NFL
RaiderMaven

Raiders Season Ends in 26-19 Loss in Cincinnati

The Las Vegas Raiders’ four-game winning streak and dreams of a playoff run came to a sudden end, but not without a fight. Derek Carr’s fourth down pass intended for wide receiver Zay Jones was intercepted by linebacker Germain Pratt at the Cincinnati two-yard-line with 12 seconds left and the Bengals held on for a 26-19 victory in a Wild Card playoff game before 66,277 raucous fans at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati.
NFL
abc17news.com

Bengals hold on, finally win in playoffs, 26-19 over Raiders

CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow led an efficient offense that scored on six drives, including two of his touchdown passes, and rookie Evan McPherson made four field goals as the Cincinnati Bengals finally advanced in the playoffs with a 26-19 win over Las Vegas in Saturday’s wild-card game. It was a victory three decades in the making for the Bengals (11-7). After going from worst to first in the AFC North with a generally young roster, they ended an embarrassing long postseason drought that spanned 31 years and eight consecutive defeats. “Who Dey” indeed.
NFL

