The Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) has given its Distinguished Budget Presentation Award to the City of Malibu in recognition of its City budget. “The entire community can be proud of this important recognition of the City’s many years of excellent financial management by its skilled, dedicated staff,” said Mayor Paul Grisanti. “Malibu’s top-notch budgetary and financial management makes us less vulnerable to future disasters, economic downturns and other challenges.”

MALIBU, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO