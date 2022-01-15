ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Simons returns, leads Trail Blazers past Wizards

By Pamplin Media Group
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ynA8z_0dn37Pia00 Point guard sat out previous game, but had 31 points and 11 assists in 115-110 win.

Anfernee Simons, dealing with the passing of his grandfather, missed the Trail Blazers' previous game. They lost by 32 points.

The surging point guard, who has replaced an injured Damian Lillard in the starting lineup, returned Saturday at Washington. The result: A 115-110 Portland win, as Simons scored 31 points and notched 11 assists. He went 7 of 14 on 3-pointers and had only two turnovers.

The Blazers (17-25) led by as many as 18 points. They won for the third time on the road; they're 3-14 away from Moda Center.

Jusuf Nurkic added 23 points and 14 rebounds.

Spencer Dinwiddie had 27 points for the Wizards (22-21), who played without Bradley Beal.

Simons missed the Blazers' 140-108 loss at Denver to attend his grandfather's funeral.

"I'm not the most emotional person in the world," he told reporters. "The hardest part has been being strong for (family), and coming out here and playing well to put a smile on their face to make them feel better."

Coach Chauncey Billups said that CJ McCollum, who's been out since Dec. 4 with a collapsed lung, will return Monday at Orlando. Injured Cody Zeller and Larry Nance Jr., as well as Norman Powell (health and safety protocols, reconditioning), also missed the Washington game.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
NBA

Many Happy Returns For Trail Blazers In Win Versus Magic

ORLANDO -- Monday’s game was all about returning for the Trail Blazers. Between CJ McCollum taking the court for the first in well over a month and both Anfernee Simons and Nassir Little playing and starting in their shared hometown, the Monday’s contest in Orlando was highlighted by familiar faces making triumphant returns. Coming away with a win assured as much.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anfernee Simons
Person
Larry Nance Jr.
Person
Norman Powell
Person
Cj Mccollum
Person
Bradley Beal
Person
Cody Zeller
Person
Spencer Dinwiddie
Person
Chauncey Billups
Person
Damian Lillard
fadeawayworld.net

1990 Eastern Conference All-Star Starting Team Was Stacked

The 1990 Eastern Conference included a slew of legendary players. Chicago Bulls star Michael Jordan was the leading vote-getter among the NBA, while the rest of the lineup featured four more future Hall of Famers. The reserves included Celtics legends Kevin McHale and Robert Parish, as well as first-time All-Stars Scottie Pippen, Reggie Miller, Joe Dumars, and Dennis Rodman.
MICHAEL JORDAN
fadeawayworld.net

Paul Pierce And Kevin Garnett Criticize Anthony Davis: “I Thought He Could Take Some Of The Pressure Off LeBron… He’s Gone In The Opposite Direction.”

The Los Angeles Lakers have received plenty of criticism this campaign, given their inability to win games consistently. Instead, they have struggled to find their touch, and even though they have entered winning streaks, it's been because of individual performances rather than a collective effort. LeBron James and Anthony Davis...
NBA
NBC Sports

NBA Power Rankings: Warriors remain on top but Bulls climbing fast

The Warriors are beating all comers and with that remain on top of this week’s NBA Power Rankings. The most surprising thing compared to preseason expectations is the Bulls have climbed up to fourth and are the highest-ranked team from the East. 4. Bulls (25-10, LW 7). DeMar DeRozan...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wizards#Trail Blazers#The Trail Blazers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Portland Trail Blazers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
phillyvoice.com

NBA Trade Rumors: Kings making young guards available, providing avenue for Ben Simmons talks

The Sixers' Ben Simmons standoff has lasted into January 2022 for a number of reasons, but at the top of the list was a belief from the front office that more opportunities would become available over time. That belief appears to have paid off in at least one situation, with the Sacramento Kings reportedly reconsidering their untouchables in the midst of another losing season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Boston

Robert Williams To Miss Monday’s Celtics-Pelicans Game For Birth Of His Child

BOSTON (CBS) — Robert Williams is not suiting up for the Celtics in Monday afternoon’s matinee against the New Orleans Pelicans at TD Garden. But the big man has a really good excuse for his absence. In a time where players are landing in health and safety protocol on a daily basis, Williams’ absence on Monday is for the best reason possible. The 24-year-old and his girlfriend are at the hospital awaiting the birth of their child. Williams shared a picture of the couple waiting for their baby to arrive on Monday morning: papa time lord incoming pic.twitter.com/r9yMIz5su0 — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) January 17,...
NBA
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
1K+
Followers
15K+
Post
414K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy