Simons returns, leads Trail Blazers past Wizards

Point guard sat out previous game, but had 31 points and 11 assists in 115-110 win.

Anfernee Simons, dealing with the passing of his grandfather, missed the Trail Blazers' previous game. They lost by 32 points.

The surging point guard, who has replaced an injured Damian Lillard in the starting lineup, returned Saturday at Washington. The result: A 115-110 Portland win, as Simons scored 31 points and notched 11 assists. He went 7 of 14 on 3-pointers and had only two turnovers.

The Blazers (17-25) led by as many as 18 points. They won for the third time on the road; they're 3-14 away from Moda Center.

Jusuf Nurkic added 23 points and 14 rebounds.

Spencer Dinwiddie had 27 points for the Wizards (22-21), who played without Bradley Beal.

Simons missed the Blazers' 140-108 loss at Denver to attend his grandfather's funeral.

"I'm not the most emotional person in the world," he told reporters. "The hardest part has been being strong for (family), and coming out here and playing well to put a smile on their face to make them feel better."

Coach Chauncey Billups said that CJ McCollum, who's been out since Dec. 4 with a collapsed lung, will return Monday at Orlando. Injured Cody Zeller and Larry Nance Jr., as well as Norman Powell (health and safety protocols, reconditioning), also missed the Washington game.