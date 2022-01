The President’s Honor List for the fall 2021 semester at McNeese State University has been announced. To be on the President’s Honor List, an undergraduate student must earn at least a 3.5 GPA or better while carrying at least 15 semester hours. A senior eligible for graduation but carrying less than 15 hours is also eligible provided that student was on the President’s Honor List the previous semester.

COLLEGES ・ 11 DAYS AGO