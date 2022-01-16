ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Takeaways from Auburn's 80-71 win over Ole Miss

By Lance Dawe
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LWzmQ_0dn36QZ600

Word of the day: resiliency. “The capacity to recover quickly from difficulties; toughness.”

That is Auburn basketball.

On Saturday night, the Tigers picked up a nine-point win against an Ole Miss team that did everything they could to try and come away with a victory. Unfortunately, the shots that the Rebels were knocking down at a blistering pace in the first half did not fall in the second.

Auburn (16-1, 5-0 SEC) finished the game shooting an even 50% from the floor themselves, led by big man Walker Kessler, who finished with 20 points, 10 rebounds, and 6 blocks.

Bruce Pearl & Co. ranked No. 1 in next week’s AP Poll? We’ll have to wait and see.

Here are five takeaways from No. 4 Auburn’s 80-71 win over the Ole Miss Rebels.

You can't play a more perfect first half if you're Ole Miss

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r6cmk_0dn36QZ600
AP Photo/Bruce Newman

No fouls until there were 19.2 seconds left. Two turnovers. Shooting over 50% from the floor. Absolutely nothing went Auburn’s way until KD Johnson got a couple of steals at the very end. This is the second “perfect” first half we’ve seen from an Auburn opponent this season (UConn had the first). The Tigers proved they could still battle back.

Officiating continues to be a problem

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4atgWJ_0dn36QZ600
Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Ole Miss didn’t receive a foul until the waning seconds of the first half, and Auburn did not find themselves in the bonus until there were two minutes and change left in the game.

For a team that averages 14.9 fouls per game, Ole Miss played extremely physical to only finish with 10.

Auburn might have a problem at the small forward position

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WYKNK_0dn36QZ600
AP Photo/Bruce Newman

Allen Flanigan and Devan Cambridge were a combined 3-of-10 from the floor with a +3 plus-minus. The minutes provided from the position were not good. In fact, there were crucial misses and mistakes from both players down the stretch that killed momentum for the Tigers. Improvement needs to be made.

Auburn struggled to get rebounds

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h6gPy_0dn36QZ600
AP Photo/Bruce Newman

Auburn only grabbed 27 rebounds, which tied their low on the season (27 at St. Louis). At the same time, Ole Miss had a lot of lucky bounces off the rim (10 offensive rebounds for the Rebels), which I do not blame on Auburn.

Walker Kessler is incredibly valuable to this team

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RMv4i_0dn36QZ600
AP Photo/Bruce Newman

As I mentioned earlier, Kessler finished with his sixth double-double of the year. If Kessler stays out of foul trouble, Auburn has a very good chance to win because of his ability to protect the rim and shut down opposing offenses. The Tigers held Ole Miss to 27 points in the second half and Kessler was a big reason why.

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Twitter reacts to Auburn's win over Georgia

AUBURN, Alabama — In the latest version of the Deep South’s oldest rivalry, the heavily-favored Tigers emerged with an 83-60 win over the SEC's last-place team, Georgia. Walker Kessler led the Tigers’ scoring with 15 points, but six Tigers posted double-digit points. Georgia transfer K.D. Johnson added 12 points and two steals, bringing an energy throughout the game that kept Auburn Arena loud and on its feet.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Former Alabama RB finds new home after 7 months in transfer portal

After spending a full season on the sideline, former Alabama running back Kyle Edwards announced a new home. He will exit the transfer portal to restart his career at Southeastern Louisiana, Edwards announced on social media Wednesday morning. It ends an extended stay in the portal back in early June after spending one season in Tuscaloosa.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ClutchPoints

Georgia’s Stetson Bennett takes savage shot at Alabama

The Georgia Bulldogs are still riding the high from their National Championship victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide. Bulldogs QB Stetson Bennett, who played a key role in the win, has been drowning in NIL deals of late, with various brands trying to attach to him after the successful Title Game. In his latest NIL deal with Raising Canes, Bennett sent out a tweet taking a subtle jab at Crimson Tide fans.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Former Mizzou quarterback announces commitment to Big Ten team

The Big Ten is getting an influx of SEC talent, as Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak is coming to the conference. On Thursday, Bazelak announced he was committing to join the Indiana Hoosiers. Indiana had a hole at the quarterback position when former quarterback Michael Penix announced he was transferring to...
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Auburn, AL
Sports
Auburn, AL
College Sports
City
Auburn, AL
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Auburn, AL
Basketball
Local
Alabama Basketball
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Rasheed Wallace News

Changes are coming for the Memphis men’s basketball team. On Wednesday, head coach Penny Hardaway announced that Rasheed Wallace’s role with the team has been altered. Wallace, who agreed to become an assistant coach at Memphis back in August, will serve as a consultant for the time being. His in-person duties have been taken away from him – for now.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Pearl
The Spun

5-Star Transfer Jaxson Dart Makes Surprising Visit

Five-star quarterback transfer Jaxson Dart is one of the most highly-sought-after prospects in the 2022 portal. And on Wednesday, he made an interesting visit to a prospective school. According to reports from On3 Sports, the now-former USC signal caller traveled to his hometown of Provo, Utah to visit with the...
PROVO, UT
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Suggests 3 Other Schools Join The SEC

This past summer, Texas and Oklahoma shocked the world of college football by announcing that they planned to move to the SEC. The reveal sparked plenty of discussion about what other moves could be on the way and if the SEC would try to turn itself into a “mega-conference” of sorts.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Montgomery Advertiser

Why did Georgia football coach Kirby Smart show up at the Carver-Lee basketball game?

Georgia football coach Kirby Smart was in attendance at Tuesday's boys basketball game between G.W. Carver and Robert E. Lee. Smart, fresh off of leading the Bulldogs to their first national championship since 1980, was in Montgomery recruiting a pair of 2023 prospects from Carver: Jaquavious Russaw, a four-star defensive end, and five-star defensive lineman James Smith, who also plays for the Wolverines' basketball team. ...
MONTGOMERY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ole Miss#Tigers#Rebels#Sec#Bruce Pearl Co#Ap Poll#Uconn
The Spun

Former Alabama RB Announces Transfer Destination

After spending several months in the NCAA transfer portal, former Alabama running back Kyle Edwards has finally announced where he’ll resume his career. Edwards announced on Instagram that he’s heading to Southeastern Louisiana. He posted an image on his account with the caption “Next chapter #lionup.”. Unfortunately...
NFL
On3.com

Former Oklahoma defensive back announces transfer portal decision

Another former Oklahoma player is heading to Los Angeles with Lincoln Riley. Latrell McCutchin, who played cornerback for Oklahoma this past season, took to Twitter to announce his commitment to Riley and USC on Wednesday. He’s the second cornerback transfer the Trojans picked up Wednesday after former Colorado cornerback Mekhi Blackmon committed.
NFL
BamaCentral

Jahlil Hurley Talks Alabama Ahead of College Decision

The past two seasons, Alabama has received significant contributions from in-state freshman cornerbacks. Malachi Moore started at the Star position in 2020, and Kool-Aid McKinstry took over one of the starting cornerback roles for the Crimson Tide late last season. Next in line may be 2023 cornerback Jahlil Hurley. The...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

68K+
Followers
115K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy