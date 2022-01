Joel Embiid tied his career-high with 50 points on Wednesday night, dismantling the Magic to send the Sixers home with a 123-110 victory. • Somehow, Joel Embiid manages to keep topping the standard he's setting himself. The 30-point streak was not enough. Embiid's first quarter against the Magic was as effortlessly dominant as he has been all season, and it was a stark contrast to the play of everybody else on the roster, who could only hold on for dear life as Embiid tried to drag their sorry butts to respectability.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO