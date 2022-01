GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. After starting 0-4 in Big 12, many Kansas State were not happy with the program and Coach Bruce Weber, but following the Wildcats' 66-65 victory Saturday night at No. 23 Texas, the Cats have not only won two straight but beaten two ranked teams. As Fitz shares, Weber has a little trick he uses in times of trouble and it works, but right now this team is pulling together in many ways as Missouri transfer Mark Smith evolves into a force for the Wildcats. And on his postgame radio show, Weber pleaded with fans to come to Bramlage Coliseum on Saturday to watch K-State play Kansas.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 3 HOURS AGO