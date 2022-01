Colorado has risen to relevance under coach Tad Boyle, who took over in 2010 and has led the Buffaloes to 20-plus wins eight times and the NCAA Tournament five times. His success includes an unlikely domination of Southern California. The Buffs have beaten USC seven straight times and will look to make it eight in a row when they host the No. 16 Trojans on Thursday night in Boulder.

