ASUN WOMEN'S HOOPS: Gamecocks top Colonels, 76-74

PORTALES, N.M. – A lopsided fourth-quarter cost the St. Mary's Women's Basketball team on Thursday evening at Eastern New Mexico, 77-61. With only eight active players – and just two of those eight listed as guards – as well as missing Head CoachJason Martens on the sidelines – the Rattlers (1-13, 0-3 LSC) gave the Greyhounds (6-6, 2-4) all they could handle until the fourth quarter where they were outscored 21-9. With her fifth rebound at the 5:28 mark of the second quarter, senior forward Hannah Wilson (Fredericksburg, Texas) became the St. Mary's all-time leader in career rebounds. She finished the game with a season-high tying 19 boards and 13 points for her 10th double-double of the season. Wilson surpasses Kiara Etheridge, who tallied 1,020 in her career from 2013-17.

PORTALES, NM ・ 16 HOURS AGO