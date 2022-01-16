ASUN WOMEN'S HOOPS: Gamecocks top Colonels, 76-74

The Colonels put together an impressive first half on Saturday against first-place Jacksonville State (13-3, 4-0 ASUN) at McBrayer Arena. They scored the first eight points of the game, shot 55 percent from the field, out-rebounded the Gamecocks 27-12, and carried an 11-point advantage into the locker room. That...
The Georgia Bulldogs are still riding the high from their National Championship victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide. Bulldogs QB Stetson Bennett, who played a key role in the win, has been drowning in NIL deals of late, with various brands trying to attach to him after the successful Title Game. In his latest NIL deal with Raising Canes, Bennett sent out a tweet taking a subtle jab at Crimson Tide fans.
Dylan Spencer was one of the first players to transfer from the SEC to JSU for Deion Sanders. He's reversed course.
The post One of Deion Sanders first transfers returns to SEC home appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Changes are coming for the Memphis men’s basketball team. On Wednesday, head coach Penny Hardaway announced that Rasheed Wallace’s role with the team has been altered. Wallace, who agreed to become an assistant coach at Memphis back in August, will serve as a consultant for the time being. His in-person duties have been taken away from him – for now.
Dino Tomlin, the son of longtime Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, has announced his transfer decision. On Wednesday, the Boston College football program announced the enrollment of the former Maryland wide receiver. Tomlin entered the NCAA transfer portal in January after reeling in just two receptions for 12 yards...
Five-star quarterback transfer Jaxson Dart is one of the most highly-sought-after prospects in the 2022 portal. And on Wednesday, he made an interesting visit to a prospective school. According to reports from On3 Sports, the now-former USC signal caller traveled to his hometown of Provo, Utah to visit with the...
This past summer, Texas and Oklahoma shocked the world of college football by announcing that they planned to move to the SEC. The reveal sparked plenty of discussion about what other moves could be on the way and if the SEC would try to turn itself into a “mega-conference” of sorts.
After spending several months in the NCAA transfer portal, former Alabama running back Kyle Edwards has finally announced where he’ll resume his career. Edwards announced on Instagram that he’s heading to Southeastern Louisiana. He posted an image on his account with the caption “Next chapter #lionup.”. Unfortunately...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The start of competition against ASUN East Division opponents bring an end to a home-heavy stretch for the Bellarmine University women's basketball team. The Knights (3-13, 0-5 ASUN) will close out a segment playing four of five games in Freedom Hall by welcoming Jacksonville (9-6, 2-2) for a 2 p.m. (ET) contest Saturday. After playing its five West Division counterparts, Bellarmine begins a string of six consecutive clashes with East opponents when it faces the Dolphins.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The 14th-ranked Oklahoma women's basketball team used a dominant second half to win its fourth consecutive game and fifth straight in Morgantown, dispatching West Virginia 88-76 on Wednesday night. With the win, Oklahoma (16-2, 5-1) now shares first place in the Big 12 with No. 7...
Box Score GLASSBORO, N.J. – The TCNJ women's basketball team entered Wednesday's NJAC game at Rowan on a two-game winning streak, including Saturday's thrilling 77-72 overtime victory against William Paterson at Packer Hall. Coming into Rowan looking for a third-straight win was a tough ask of the Lions, though, as the Profs entered on a five-game winning streak by an average of 20.4 points per game.
PORTALES, N.M. – A lopsided fourth-quarter cost the St. Mary's Women's Basketball team on Thursday evening at Eastern New Mexico, 77-61. With only eight active players – and just two of those eight listed as guards – as well as missing Head CoachJason Martens on the sidelines – the Rattlers (1-13, 0-3 LSC) gave the Greyhounds (6-6, 2-4) all they could handle until the fourth quarter where they were outscored 21-9. With her fifth rebound at the 5:28 mark of the second quarter, senior forward Hannah Wilson (Fredericksburg, Texas) became the St. Mary's all-time leader in career rebounds. She finished the game with a season-high tying 19 boards and 13 points for her 10th double-double of the season. Wilson surpasses Kiara Etheridge, who tallied 1,020 in her career from 2013-17.
