ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Details for

greensboro.com
 5 days ago

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA ROCKINGHAM COUNTY IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE DISTRICT COURT DIVISION FILE NO. 21 CVD 2941 EVA JANE WATTS, Plaintiff, v. DWAYNE ANTHONY WATTS, Defendant. NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION STATE...

greensboro.com

Comments / 0

Related
West Linn Tidings

My opinion: Violence impacts all of us, including police officers

Law enforcement at every level must strengthen, and in some cases rebuild, relationships with the people.As 2022 begins, we in law enforcement remain acutely aware of the long, sad shadow that violence has cast across our entire country. And, particularly here, within our shared community, violence — and its threat — has caused substantial pain, suffering and anxiety to our citizens, who we are both sworn and privileged to protect and serve. Of course, we, ourselves, are hardly immune to the ravages of violence. Last year was the deadliest year in decades for law enforcement officers. All Oregonians should take notice. A...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shahzad Khan
Mollala Pioneer

My opinion: Violence impacts all of us, including police officers

Law enforcement at every level must strengthen, and in some cases rebuild, relationships with the people.As 2022 begins, we in law enforcement remain acutely aware of the long, sad shadow that violence has cast across our entire country. And, particularly here, within our shared community, violence — and its threat — has caused substantial pain, suffering and anxiety to our citizens, who we are both sworn and privileged to protect and serve. Of course, we, ourselves, are hardly immune to the ravages of violence. Last year was the deadliest year in decades for law enforcement officers. All Oregonians should take notice. A...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Times

My opinion: Violence impacts all of us, including police officers

Law enforcement at every level must strengthen, and in some cases rebuild, relationships with the people.As 2022 begins, we in law enforcement remain acutely aware of the long, sad shadow that violence has cast across our entire country. And, particularly here, within our shared community, violence — and its threat — has caused substantial pain, suffering and anxiety to our citizens, who we are both sworn and privileged to protect and serve. Of course, we, ourselves, are hardly immune to the ravages of violence. Last year was the deadliest year in decades for law enforcement officers. All Oregonians should take notice. A...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Forest Grove News Times

My opinion: Violence impacts all of us, including police officers

Law enforcement at every level must strengthen, and in some cases rebuild, relationships with the people.As 2022 begins, we in law enforcement remain acutely aware of the long, sad shadow that violence has cast across our entire country. And, particularly here, within our shared community, violence — and its threat — has caused substantial pain, suffering and anxiety to our citizens, who we are both sworn and privileged to protect and serve. Of course, we, ourselves, are hardly immune to the ravages of violence. Last year was the deadliest year in decades for law enforcement officers. All Oregonians should take notice. A...
LAW ENFORCEMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy