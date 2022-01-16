ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Montana State Billings women clamp down on Saint Martin's in road win

406mtsports.com
 5 days ago

LACEY, Wash. — Visiting Montana State Billings clamped down defensively on Saint Martin's Saturday night in fashioning a 55-31 victory over the Saints in Great Northwest...

406mtsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
XL Country 100.7

Montana State’s Zach Mackey Wins Montana Sportscaster of the Year

The National Sports Media Association has named Montana State University's Zach Mackey the 2021 Montana Sportscaster of the Year. Zach Mackey joined Montana State's broadcast team during the 2019-20 season as a color commentator for Bobcat football games, and later took over the lead role as the "Voice of the Bobcats." Mackey is also the play-by-play announcer for MSU men’s basketball.
COLLEGE SPORTS
406mtsports.com

Full Court Press: Tuesday's high school basketball highlights (Jan. 18)

Editor's note: Games will be reported as we receive them. • Missoula Big Sky 79, Butte 72: Josiah Cuaresma paced five players in double figures with 18 points and the Eagles turned a six-point halftime deficit into a five-point margin after three on the way to topping the Bulldogs. Shane Shepherd scored 14, Tre Reed 13, Caden Bateman 12 and Louis Sanders 10 for Big Sky. Jace Stenson led all scorers with 22 points for Butte, followed by Kooper Klobucar with 19 and Kenley Leary with 12.
HIGH SCHOOL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
Digital Collegian

Penn State women’s basketball edges out Northwestern in road thriller

Penn State picked up its second consecutive win in the clutch Thursday night in a tough road matchup with Northwestern. The Lady Lions won by a score of 63-59 in a thriller. The win marks the blue and white’s third victory in Big Ten play so far this season and its second win on the road — two of the areas where the team has struggled most.
PENN, PA
406mtsports.com

Montana Tech men fend off Rocky to claim Frontier men's basketball victory

BUTTE — Sindou Diallo scored a game-high 21 points and grabbed eight rebounds, Caleb Bellach added 18 points and Montana Tech held off Rocky Mountain College 76-68 in Frontier Conference men's basketball on Thursday. Diallo hit 10 of 16 shots from the floor while Bellach went 5 for 9....
BUTTE, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saints#Lacey#Yellowjackets#Smu#Msub#Lauryn Morris
Rocky Mountain Collegian

CSU women’s basketball hits the road against Utah State

The Colorado State University women’s basketball team will look to get things back on track today as they travel to Logan, Utah, to face the Utah State University Aggies. After starting the season 10-1, Colorado State (2-3 in conference, 11-4 overall) has since lost three of their last four outings. The struggles began just as the Rams entered Mountain West Conference play, with all three of these recent losses coming at the hands of conference foes.
LOGAN, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
406mtsports.com

Butte High girls basketball is embracing a team-first mentality

BUTTE — Butte girls basketball coach Bryan Arntson is enjoying his first year guiding the Bulldogs in his return to coaching. And why not? Nearing the halfway mark of the 2020-21 season, Butte is 6-2 after its Tuesday victory over Missoula Big Sky, 46-39. "Being back coaching basketball and the girls have all been been awesome," Arntson said. "They're bought in 100% and having a lot of fun, seeing a lot of development, a lot of growth, and starting to really develop some relationships with the kids and the rest of the coaching staff."
BUTTE, MT
406mtsports.com

Thanks Mom! Huard, hot-shooting Montana Lady Griz pound Portland State

MISSOULA — Something about the home rims seems to bring out the best in the Montana women's basketball team. Freshman Haley Huard hit her first five shots from 3-point range and the Lady Griz totaled 12 triples in a 93-56 blowout win over Portland State Thursday in front of 2,288 fans at Dahlberg Arena. Montana maintained its spot in the upper echelon of the Big Sky Conference with its record of 4-2 (11-4 overall).
MISSOULA, MT
montanasports.com

Montana Grizzlies men's basketball edges out Portland State on the road

The Montana men's basketball team got back into the win column by holding off Portland State 66-64 on Thursday night in Portland. The Griz men overcame a tough shooting night and were led by Josh Bannan who had 22 points for the Grizzlies (12-6, 5-2 Big Sky Conference). Robby Beasley III had 18 points and Cameron Parker added 13 as the trio accounted for 53 of UM's 66 points.
NBA
ozarkradionews.com

Women’s Basketball Picks Up SEC Road Win at Vandy

NASHVILLE – University of Missouri women’s basketball (14-5, 3-3 SEC) picked up a road SEC win at Vanderbilt (10-9, 1-4 SEC) by a score of 66-52. Four Tigers finished in double figures, led by Lauren Hansen with 15. Aijha Blackwell finished with another double double, retaking the national...
NASHVILLE, TN
YourCentralValley.com

Air Force women’s hoops takes down Fresno State

The Bulldogs’ three-game win streak was snapped by the Air Force Falcons on Wednesday night. Air Force defeated Fresno State 66-57. Haley Cavinder led all scorers with 24 points and 13 rebounds in Wednesday’s loss. With the loss, the Bulldogs fall to 7-9 overall and 3-2 in Mountain West play. The Dogs struggled beyond the […]
FRESNO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy