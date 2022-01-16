Montana State Billings women clamp down on Saint Martin's in road win

BUTTE — Butte girls basketball coach Bryan Arntson is enjoying his first year guiding the Bulldogs in his return to coaching. And why not? Nearing the halfway mark of the 2020-21 season, Butte is 6-2 after its Tuesday victory over Missoula Big Sky, 46-39. "Being back coaching basketball and the girls have all been been awesome," Arntson said. "They're bought in 100% and having a lot of fun, seeing a lot of development, a lot of growth, and starting to really develop some relationships with the kids and the rest of the coaching staff."

BUTTE, MT ・ 18 HOURS AGO