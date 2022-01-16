ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
🏀 No. 9 Kansas uses big 2nd half to stuff West Virginia

 5 days ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas has been waiting all season for David McCormack to give the No. 9 Jayhawks a consistent force inside. It's been waiting for Jalen Wilson to finally shake off a season-long slump, too. Ochai Agbaji? Well, he's been just fine. McCormack had 19 points...

🏀 Smith, Pack lead Kansas State past No. 23 Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Kansas State finally is at full strength, and the Wildcats are eagerly making up ground. Mark Smith scored 22 points, Nijel Pack made a go-ahead layup with 1:13 left, and Kansas State held No. 23 Texas scoreless for the final 3 1/2 minutes to rally for a 66-65 win on Tuesday night.
AUSTIN, TX
Hays teams advance in Colby tournament

Hays High opened up the Orange and Black Classic in Colby on Thursday afternoon. The boys played the first game of the double header, taking on Liberty High School out of Colorado Springs. The girls followed with a game versus Chanute. Boys. Liberty (CO) 34 - #6 Hays 63. Hays...
HAYS, KS
🏀📻 LISTEN - Tiger men host Missouri Southern Thursday night

Hays, Kan. - Gross Memorial Coliseum. National Anthem: FHSU Pep Band / New Beginnings Preschool. Halftime Performances: Tiger Debs & TNT Dunk Squad. Promotions: Welcome back night for FHSU students! - FREE PIZZA for the first 200 FHSU students prior to the women's contest at 5:30 pm...FREE POPCORN for the first 200 students prior to the start of the men's game at 7:30 pm.
HAYS, KS
🏀 Tiger men find offense in win over Missouri Southern

HAYS, Kan. – Fort Hays State moved to 12-3 overall and 7-3 in the MIAA with an 89-71 win over Missouri Southern on Thursday night (Jan. 20) at Gross Memorial Coliseum. The 89 points was a season high for the Tigers. The Lions dropped to 8-7 overall and 5-4 in the MIAA.
HAYS, KS
College Sports
🤼‍♂️ Tigers split in Golden

GOLDEN, Colo. - The Fort Hays State wrestling team picked up one win and one loss in dual competition on Thursday (Jan. 20), defeating Gators of San Francisco State 38-10 before falling to host Colorado School of Mines, 28-12. The Tigers are now 3-3 in dual competition this season, while the No. 21 Orediggers improve to 4-0 overall and SFSU dips to 0-7. Tereus Henry finished the day 2-0 with a forfeit and a 7-6 decision, while Tony Caldwell won via forfeit and won an extra match with a pin to also go 2-0. The Tigers were open at 125 pounds, giving the Gators an early advantage. But Tom VanValkenburg helped the Tigers close the gap with a 7-3 decision at 133 pounds. Cole Zebley then won via forfeit at 141 pounds, putting the Tigers ahead for good, 9-6.
GOLDEN, CO
🏀 Hays boys move up in latest 5A rankings

The Hays High boys basketball team moves up one spot to No. 6 in the latest Kansas Basketball Coaches Association rankings. The Trego boys hold at No. 8 in 2A. Osborne jumps two spots to No. 3 in 1A Division I and Wheatland-Grinnell holds at No. 5 in 1A Division II.
HAYS, KS
Hays, KS
