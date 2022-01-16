🏀 No. 9 Kansas uses big 2nd half to stuff West Virginia

GOLDEN, Colo. - The Fort Hays State wrestling team picked up one win and one loss in dual competition on Thursday (Jan. 20), defeating Gators of San Francisco State 38-10 before falling to host Colorado School of Mines, 28-12. The Tigers are now 3-3 in dual competition this season, while the No. 21 Orediggers improve to 4-0 overall and SFSU dips to 0-7. Tereus Henry finished the day 2-0 with a forfeit and a 7-6 decision, while Tony Caldwell won via forfeit and won an extra match with a pin to also go 2-0. The Tigers were open at 125 pounds, giving the Gators an early advantage. But Tom VanValkenburg helped the Tigers close the gap with a 7-3 decision at 133 pounds. Cole Zebley then won via forfeit at 141 pounds, putting the Tigers ahead for good, 9-6.

GOLDEN, CO ・ 8 HOURS AGO