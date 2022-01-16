ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

🏀 Kansas State closes out No. 19 Texas Tech late for win

 5 days ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Nijel Pack scored 14 points, Mark Smith made a key 3-pointer with just over a minute left, and Kansas State ended a four-game losing streak, beating No. 19 Texas Tech 62-51 on Saturday. Smith finished with 12 points and Mike McGuirl had 10 for...

Hays Post

🏀📻 LISTEN - Tiger men host Missouri Southern Thursday night

Hays, Kan. - Gross Memorial Coliseum. National Anthem: FHSU Pep Band / New Beginnings Preschool. Halftime Performances: Tiger Debs & TNT Dunk Squad. Promotions: Welcome back night for FHSU students! - FREE PIZZA for the first 200 FHSU students prior to the women's contest at 5:30 pm...FREE POPCORN for the first 200 students prior to the start of the men's game at 7:30 pm.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Hays teams advance in Colby tournament

Hays High opened up the Orange and Black Classic in Colby on Thursday afternoon. The boys played the first game of the double header, taking on Liberty High School out of Colorado Springs. The girls followed with a game versus Chanute. Boys. Liberty (CO) 34 - #6 Hays 63. Hays...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

🏀 No. 2 Tiger women clipped by MSSU

HAYS, Kan. - The second-ranked Fort Hays State women's basketball team struggled to get things going offensively on Thursday, falling to Missouri Southern 54-41. The Tigers are now 15-2 overall and 9-2 in MIAA play, while the Lions improve to 11-5 this season and 8-3 in conference action after snapping FHSU's eight-game winning streak.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

🏀 Tiger men find offense in win over Missouri Southern

HAYS, Kan. – Fort Hays State moved to 12-3 overall and 7-3 in the MIAA with an 89-71 win over Missouri Southern on Thursday night (Jan. 20) at Gross Memorial Coliseum. The 89 points was a season high for the Tigers. The Lions dropped to 8-7 overall and 5-4 in the MIAA.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

🤼‍♂️ Tigers split in Golden

GOLDEN, Colo. - The Fort Hays State wrestling team picked up one win and one loss in dual competition on Thursday (Jan. 20), defeating Gators of San Francisco State 38-10 before falling to host Colorado School of Mines, 28-12. The Tigers are now 3-3 in dual competition this season, while the No. 21 Orediggers improve to 4-0 overall and SFSU dips to 0-7. Tereus Henry finished the day 2-0 with a forfeit and a 7-6 decision, while Tony Caldwell won via forfeit and won an extra match with a pin to also go 2-0. The Tigers were open at 125 pounds, giving the Gators an early advantage. But Tom VanValkenburg helped the Tigers close the gap with a 7-3 decision at 133 pounds. Cole Zebley then won via forfeit at 141 pounds, putting the Tigers ahead for good, 9-6.
GOLDEN, CO
Hays Post

🏀 Hays boys move up in latest 5A rankings

The Hays High boys basketball team moves up one spot to No. 6 in the latest Kansas Basketball Coaches Association rankings. The Trego boys hold at No. 8 in 2A. Osborne jumps two spots to No. 3 in 1A Division I and Wheatland-Grinnell holds at No. 5 in 1A Division II.
HAYS, KS
Hays, KS
Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas.

