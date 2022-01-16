ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays, KS

🏀 Big third quarter propels No. 2 FHSU women past No. 22 Missouri Western

 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The No. 2 Fort Hays State women's basketball team used a big third quarter to grab a road win over No. 22 Missouri Western on Saturday (Jan. 15), 74-61. The Tigers (15-1, 9-1 MIAA) hit 10-of-13 from the floor and 4-of-6 from behind the arc in the...

