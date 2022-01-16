ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australia

Family fear for fellow residents of tiny Tongan island of Nomuka

INS News
 2 days ago

A family whose village is one of...

insnews.org

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Meet Earth's first GIANT! Huge reptile with a 6.5ft skull, a 56ft-long body and a weight of 40 TONNES roamed the ocean of what is now Nevada 246 million years ago

A giant reptile with a 56-feet-long body that weighed in at a whopping 40 tonnes prowled the ocean of what is now Nevada some 246 million years ago. The creature — 'Cymbospondylus youngorum' — may have been Earth's first giant creature, palaeontologists led from the Universities of Bonn have reported.
WILDLIFE
The Independent

Human-raised chimp sent to Kenya to learn how to live with other apes beaten to death by fellow chimpanzees

A chimpanzee that had been raised by humans died last week after it was killed by other chimpanzees in a sanctuary in Kenya where it was being slowly integrated.On 17 December the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Kenya announced in a statement on Facebook that the female chimpanzee named Baran, 4, had died just months after it was brought to the sanctuary to be integrated with other chimpanzees." width="500">The sanctuary said that Baran had undergone a successful 90-day quarantine period as stipulated by the Director of Veterinary Services and enforced by Kenya Wildlife Services. She had been moved to the main...
ANIMALS
allthatsinteresting.com

Enraged Monkeys In India Have Thrown Hundreds Of Dogs From Tall Buildings And Trees In Terrifying ‘Revenge’ Killings

After a pack of wild dogs in the Indian state of Maharashtra allegedly killed a baby monkey in November, the primates have taken revenge by purging an entire town of its dogs. If the figures are accurate, the phrase “monkey see, monkey do” has never been more disturbing. After seeing wild dogs kill a baby monkey in November, a group of primates in the Indian state of Maharashtra has launched a series of revenge killings — and has reportedly killed 250 dogs by throwing them off buildings and treetops.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In The World#Volcano#Tongan#Rnz New Zealand Headlines
hngn.com

Perfectly-Preserved Dinosaur Embryo Inside Its Egg Provides Crucial Details on How Animals Evolved

Researchers discovered an unprecedented perfectly-preserved dinosaur embryo curled up inside its egg, which is expected to reveal crucial information about the links between dinosaurs and birds and how they evolved. The historic discovery was identified to be a 70-million-year-old fossil that preserved the embryonic skeleton of an oviraptorid dinosaur. Researchers...
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
New Zealand
Country
Australia
The Independent

‘Weird but comfy’: Passenger documents eight-hour flight with no other people on board

A plane passenger has shared his experience of being the only person aboard an eight-hour flight from the UK to Florida.TikTok user Kai Forsyth said it was the “weirdest experience” to be on the British Airways flight alone but “the comfiest” he has ever been on a plane.He documented the journey in a video posted to the social media platform this week and since been viewed more than 200,000 times.The short clip shows a completely empty plane, leaving Forsyth to pick any seat he wishes for the duration of the long-haul flight.He chose a middle aisle and put up the...
LIFESTYLE
natureworldnews.com

6000-Year-Old Tomb in England Reveals World’s Oldest Known Family Tree

By using DNA, experts discovered the corpses of 27 household members in an approximately 6,000-year-old tomb. The tomb was discovered in England, indicating five-generation bloodline direct descendants, through one man and four women. The Discovery of 6000-Year-Old-Tomb. The discoveries imply that polygamous marriages existed in the highest reaches of Neolithic...
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Inside the 'whistling village' hidden in the hills in India, where everyone's name is a song composed by their mother at birth - and used to address that person for a lifetime

Curious whistles and chirrups echo through the jungle around Kongthong, a remote Indian village, but this is no birdsong. It's people calling out to each other in music - an extraordinary tradition that may even be unique. Here in the lush, rolling hills of the northeastern state of Meghalaya, mothers...
MUSIC
Black Enterprise

Wreckage of Last Known Slave Ship in U.S. Largely Intact, Could Contain Human DNA

Researchers have found that the wreckage from the last known African slave ship to dock in the U.S. is still largely intact and could contain traces of human DNA. The Clotilda has been buried in the mud along the Alabama coast since it was scuttled in 1860, NPR reported. Most of the wooden schooner remains intact, including the pen that was used to imprison African captives during the Atlantic Slave trade.
SCIENCE
The US Sun

Inside why America tried to BAN Christmas as Puritans ripped ‘Foolstide’ & refused to mark holiday linked to Roman god

MUCH has been said about America's alleged "War on Christmas," and it turns out the first settlers actually fought against the holiday. The first settlers in the US not only did not celebrate Christmas, but they also banned it; they were strict Puritans and as such did not believe in celebrating holidays not mentioned in the bible.
FESTIVAL
truthorfiction.com

Is This ‘Our Planet From the Side of the Pacific Ocean’?

AdvertisementsOn January 4 2022, an Imgur user shared a purported image of Earth “from the side of the Pacific Ocean”:. Underneath an image without a labeled source, text read:. The Earth is almost never shown like this, and in the meantime, this is our planet from the side...
ASTRONOMY
Smithonian

Whales Once Walked Along the Coasts of North America

In 1973, amateur paleontologist Peter Harmatuk found a strange tooth in the rock of a stone quarry near Castle Hayne, North Carolina. At the time, the tooth’s identity wasn’t clear beyond “mammal.” But just last year, George Mason University paleontologist Mark Uhen and colleague Mauricio Peredo published a more refined interpretation. The tooth appears to have belonged to a group of strange, long-snouted whales called remingtonocetids. Picture a large otter with a comically-long snout and you have a general idea of what these mammals looked like, creatures that were able to ply the waves as well as walk along sandy beaches. Perhaps that seems strange. Whales are most familiar to us as creatures of the sea, propelling themselves through the water with their paired flukes. Somehow, however, seal-like whales had made it to the shores of ancient North America from southern Asia.
WILDLIFE

Comments / 0

Community Policy