Public Health

Omicron spreads as free home tests are set to roll out

INS News
 5 days ago

Starting Saturday, private insurers are required to cover the cost of up to eight at-home testing kits, while...

insnews.org

WINKNEWS.com

Free at-home COVID tests available

The Biden administration has created a new program to make COVID-19 testing more accessible. This means, beginning on Saturday, people can get at-home COVID tests through their private insurance. And, on Wednesday, you’ll be able to order COVID-19 tests online for free. This means people with private health insurance...
FORT MYERS, FL
CBS News

Biden administration offers free at-home COVID tests amid Omicron wave

Some Americans were able to order free at-home COVID-19 tests Tuesday, one day before the government's official website was set to roll out. The Omicron-driven surge continued to rage in parts of the country, while some early hot spots are seeing a decline in cases. CBS news national correspondent Manuel Bojorquez reports on the recent spike in cases nationwide. Then, Dr. Ben Weston, an associate professor in the department of emergency medicine at the Medical College of Wisconsin, joins CBSN to discuss the latest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KRDO News Channel 13

Parkview Medical Center suspends weekly testing for vaccine-exempt health care workers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Parkview Medical Center says the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has suspended their twice-weekly testing requirement for health care workers who have been exempted from the COVID-19 vaccine. Parkview, which is the largest health care system in Pueblo County, confirmed the update to KRDO Tuesday after we learned The post Parkview Medical Center suspends weekly testing for vaccine-exempt health care workers appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
CBS Philly

New Jersey Requires COVID-19 Vaccine For Health Care Workers, Ending Test Options Amid Latest Surge

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — There’s been a slight decrease in the number of new COVID-19 cases across the tri-state region, but deaths are increasing and hospitalizations remain higher than ever. Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday announced a new mandate for New Jersey. Hospitals are being bombarded with patients who are critically sick and also people who aren’t, which is overwhelming the system. In response, Murphy on Wednesday announced new requirements for people who work in high-risk health care settings. Murphy was at a new surge testing site in Galloway Township announcing a new executive order mandating all health care workers to be...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Minnesota

COVID In MN: Emergency Nurses Arrive To Help Hospitals

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz said Wednesday that emergency medical teams have begun arriving at Minnesota’s health care facilities. Walz announced last week the state would allocate $40 million to support staffing at hospitals. More than 100 nurses will head to 23 hospitals this week, he said. Another 100 nurses will arrive after that. The hospitals getting the help: pic.twitter.com/BFuF3DkFcm — Caroline Cummings (@CaroRCummings) January 19, 2022 These nurses will work up to 60 hours per week for 60 days, according to Walz. “As we confront the Omicron variant in the weeks ahead, the best way for Minnesotans to help our hospitals is to get vaccinated and get boosted for COVID-19, wear a mask in public, and get tested and stay home if you’re sick,” Walz said. As of Monday, 71% of hospitals across the state reported zero available ICU beds. There are 1,610 patients in Minnesota hospitals with COVID-19, of which 248 are in the ICU.
MINNESOTA STATE
Scranton Times

COVID test misinformation spikes along with spread of omicron

On Dec. 29, the Gateway Pundit, a far-right website that often spreads conspiracy theories, published an article falsely implying that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had withdrawn authorization of all PCR tests for detecting COVID-19. The article collected 22,000 likes, comments and shares on Facebook and Twitter.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Chicago

Federal Disaster Team Coming To UChicago Medicine’s Ingalls Memorial Hospital Amid COVID Surge; Nurse Says It’s Needed, But Not Long-Term Fix

HARVEY, Ill. (CBS) — Federal help is now coming to UChicago Medicine and their Ingalls Memorial Hospital in Harvey, to assist with the COVID surge and staffing. A 26-person national disaster team of nurses, doctors, and paramedics will be on hand for two weeks. “I’m grateful to our federal partners for bringing more skilled support staff to Illinois hospitals hit hard by COVID-19,” Gov. JB Pritzker said in a news release announcing the federal assistance. “This latest 26-person team will provide vital support to medical workers at UChicago Medicine Ingalls, allowing them to continue providing lifesaving care for all patients. My administration...
HARVEY, IL
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH

