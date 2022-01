Omaha, Neb. -- Creighton Softball head coach Brent Vigness officially unveiled the Bluejays' 2022 schedule on Monday, Jan. 17, featuring 14 home games. The Bluejays open the season with four consecutive tournament, beginning at UTEP (Feb. 11-13). In El Paso Creighton will start of the 2022 campaign against Idaho State (2:00 pm) on Feb. 11 and UTEP at 8:00 pm. The second day of competition places Abilene Christian (2:00 pm) and UTEP (5:00 pm) on tap for Feb. 12. The UTEP Tournament concludes on Feb. 13 against Abilene Christian at 11:00 am.

