ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Edwards’ 7 3s Help No. 11 Houston Escape Tulsa 66-64

By Associated Press
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oyiuC_0dn2sOwU00

Kyler Edwards made seven 3-pointers as part of his 29 points, and No. 11 Houston held off several rallies by Tulsa for a 66-64 win on Saturday night.

Tulsa freshman guard Anthony Pritchard missed a game-tying layup with a second to play, and the Golden Hurricanes had another chance with 0.4 seconds remaining but Houston blocked Sam Griffin’s 3-point attempt.

Houston (15-2, 4-0 American Athletic Conference) also got 10 points from Reggie Chaney.

Tulsa (6-9, 0-4) was led by Jeriah Horne with 24 points, and 10 from Griffin.

Tulsa had stormed back from a 17-point halftime deficit to make it 50-49 with 11:03 left. Edwards then made a jumper with 10 minutes left and hit a 3-point with 7:45 left to give Houston a 57-52 cushion.

The Cougars went on to push the lead to 64-52, but Griffin made three 3-pointers in a span of 1:27 as Tulsa rallied to within 66-64 with 1:03 to play.

Horne popped in four 3-pointers in the first nine minutes of the second half, the final one cutting Houston’s lead to 50-49 after trailing 38-21 at the half.

Houston limited Tulsa to just 25% shooting in the first half and led comfortably after an early 15-2 run.

Tulsa stayed within striking distance until the Cougars closed the half on a 9-0 run in the final 1:24, capped by Ramon Walker’s 3-pointer at the buzzer. Tulsa’s Darrien Jackson jarred the ball loose as Walker started his shot, but Walker managed to get a grasp and fling it in from 24 feet.

Edwards did most of the early damage for the Cougars, making 5-of-8 3-pointers. Houston made 7 of 17 treys while Tulsa was just 1-for-11 in the first half, while Tulsa heated up in the second half, making 8 of 13 treys.

BIG PICTURE

How clear cut is Houston’s advantage over the rest of the conference? In 21 team statistical categories tracked by the league, the Cougars are No. 1 in 12 and top three in four others. Tulsa leads the conference in free-throw percentage and is top three in two others.

Houston leads in scoring offense, scoring defense, scoring margin, field goal percentage and field goal percentage defense among others.

Houston: Hosts South Florida on Tuesday.

Tulsa: At Cincinnati on Thursday.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Rasheed Wallace News

Changes are coming for the Memphis men’s basketball team. On Wednesday, head coach Penny Hardaway announced that Rasheed Wallace’s role with the team has been altered. Wallace, who agreed to become an assistant coach at Memphis back in August, will serve as a consultant for the time being. His in-person duties have been taken away from him – for now.
MEMPHIS, TN
kion546.com

Edwards leads No. 10 Houston over USF for 8th straight win

HOUSTON (AP) — Kyler Edwards had 23 points and seven rebounds, Fabian White Jr. added 16 points and five rebounds, and No. 10 Houston won its eighth straight by beating South Florida 74-55. Josh Carlton finished with 15 points and five rebounds on Tuesday night, and Taze Moore scored 13 points for the Cougars, who are 16-2 and 5-0 in American Athletic Conference play. DJ Patrick scored 19 points and Caleb Murphy added 12 points for the Bulls, who are 6-11 and 1-4 in the conference. Houston now has the third-longest active home-winning streak in the nation behind Gonzaga and Liberty.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ramon Walker
Houston Chronicle

Kyler Edwards stays hot as No. 10 Houston rolls past South Florida

Everything from a foot, a shoulder, a couple of hands and more than a few ankles has tried to derail the University of Houston’s basketball season. Yet, the Cougars keep winning. Eight in a row, to be exact. “For these guys, after everything they’ve been through, to be sitting...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cincinnati#The Golden Hurricanes#Cougars
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
321K+
Views
ABOUT

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy