Syracuse, NY

Syracuse Track and Field Wraps Up in Virginia

By Shannon Imbornoni
 5 days ago
After a successful first day in Blacksburg, Syracuse track and field finished up at the Virginia Tech Invitational with competitors in the 200-meters and the women’s 4x400-meter relay.

Freshman Kahniya James kicked off the day for the Orange finishing 10th overall in the women’s 200-meter race. With that time, she currently ranks 12th in the ACC, as of Saturday afternoon.

After a top-5 performance in the 60-meter hurdles the night before, Shaleah Colaire did not finish the 200-meter race, according to Flash Results. Colaire did come back to run the second leg of the women’s 4x400-meter relay 45-minutes later.

The relay, comprised of Kennedy Tarley (58.48), Shaleah Colaire (58.51), Janelle Pottinger (58.42) and Jana Riley (55.70) finished sixth out of eight with a mark of 3:51.09.

As of Saturday afternoon, the relay ranks eighth in the ACC.

For the men, after a top-5 performance in the 60-meter dash last night, Trei Thorogood finished sixth out of 18 in the 200-meters with a time of 22.09.

Thorogood ranks third in the ACC after Saturday’s performance in the 200-meter and 10th in the 60-meter dash.

Similarly, teammate James Nmah (22.70) finished 13th overall in the 200-meters after running the 300-meters the night before. As of Saturday afternoon, Nmah ranks fifth in the ACC for the event.

‘Cuse will be back in action Friday Jan. 28 and 29 in Boston for the BU Terrier Invitational and Saturday, Jan. 29 for the Kane Invitational at Cornell University.

AllSyracue

AllSyracue

Syracuse, NY
