Despite Looney's absence, ISU's offense comes alive in win vs. Idaho

Idaho State needed Saturday night.

The Bengals needed to beat Idaho to give their stumbling season some footing. They needed it to prove they could respond to COVID issues that kept them off the court since New Year’s Day. But most of all, the Bengals needed their 81-74 win over their in-state rivals for their coach.

Ryan Looney was not in Reed Gym on Saturday. Instead, he watched his team’s first win over a Division-I program this season from home as he deals with a “non-COVID medical issue,” according to the school.

Still, Looney managed to be in the locker room as the giddy Bengals doused interim coach Joe White with enough water to fill a cooler. Just out of reach from the waterfall was ISU assistant Davis Furman, who held up his phone with the Bengals’ head coach on FaceTime.

“First off, he congratulated our guys – this is about our guys,” White said of Looney’s postgame FaceTime speech. “He talked about the great job we did taking advantage of the Covid break.

“I’ve never seen this group more motivated,” White added. “Tonight’s victory, in spirit, was for coach Looney.”

Perhaps, too, in Looney’s spirit, Saturday’s win was all about grit.

Take this sequence for example: Early in the second half, guard Liam Sorenson dove on the ground for a loose ball, snatching it away from a Vandal and dishing it out to Jared Rodriguez. Playing against his old team, Rodriguez hucked the ball up court to Tarik Cool, who noticed Malik Porter streaking down the other side of the floor.

Cool under threw the lob, but placement doesn’t matter much when the guy rising up has hops like Kangaroo Jack.

Porter hammered it down. Idaho State led by double-digits. Reed Gym exploded to decibels the place hasn’t reached all year.

“This gym was as loud as I’ve heard it in two and a half years of being here,” White said.

After the lob, Rodriguez strutted down the court and released a primal scream that seemed to exude all the frustrations and anger of this season.

This has not been an easy year for ISU – on and off the court.

Idaho State lost its first three road games, the last of which was a 78-60 defeat at Nebraska. That one wasn’t too surprising, though. The Bengals flight from Denver to Lincoln was canceled, so the team spent hours in the airport before a charter bus came and grabbed them. After the eight-hour trek, ISU showed up at the gym without even enough time for a morning shootaround.

The Bengals lost their next five games and fell to 1-8. Then just after New Years, Covid sprung up within the program. ISU’s game against Weber State was postponed and a number of players had to quarantine from their apartments or dorms.

A few days later, because of Covid issues within the Eastern Washington program, Thursday’s game against the Eagles game was pushed back.

Then came the news about Looney, just another detour on the Bengals’ twisting road through this season.

Setback after setback has stacked up these last few months. Yet instead of folding, the Bengals responded. The message ahead of Saturday: Use the two-week, Covid-fueled break as a reset button on the season.

“Coach kept it really simple: ‘Just go out there and have fun. Play with confidence,”’ said Cool, who had a team-high 20 points. “When guys play to their strengths, it’s a fun thing to watch.”

It is, but it’s been a rarity this season. For instance: Before Saturday, Idaho State hadn’t scored more than 60 points against a Division-I opponent. Its offense was lethargic. Generating open shots felt tougher than hiking a mountain. And the Bengals had no semblance of rhythm.

Change came against the Vandals, which isn’t saying a whole lot. This is an Idaho team that is 3-12 and ranks below ISU in the KenPom rankings. They’re not exactly a juggernaut. But they are a Division-I team and, with that, Idaho State has something to build on.

“Hopefully we can use this to sort of steam roll from here on out,” Cool said.