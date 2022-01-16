ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
When Does Support Stop for the Keytwo?

By waldos42
crackberry.com
 5 days ago

I thought that updates for the Keytwo were going to continue until 2022. When in 2022 do they stop and how will this affect my phone?. Patches ended in spring 2020 (with North American variants going to Aug 2021). Technical support ends Aug 2022. Patches ended in spring 2020...

forums.crackberry.com

Comments / 0

