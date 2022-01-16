When Does Support Stop for the Keytwo?

“Clean Energy Corps” Hiring Campaign and Applicant Portal To Streamline The Largest DOE Staff Expansion In More Than Four Decades. WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) today announced the launch of its Clean Energy Corps, which is made up of staff from more than a dozen offices across DOE - current staff and new hires - who will work together to research, develop, demonstrate, and deploy solutions to climate change. DOE also announced that the Clean Energy Corps is ready to recruit an additional 1,000 employees using a special hiring authority included in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to help implement the Law’s historic infusion of $62 billion in funding and accelerate the nation’s drive to a clean energy future. The Clean Energy Corps’ new hiring portal will help streamline the application process for the industry veterans, experienced technical experts, and the next generation of clean energy leaders it seeks to attract.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 8 DAYS AGO