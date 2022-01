1 – Ochai Agbaji – I’m not going to let the wrist injury, which came as the result of a hard-nosed hustle play, diminish what Agbaji did in this one. Bottom line: KU doesn’t come close to winning without him. Not only did he hit three clutch shots and critical times down the stretch, but he also made the right read on what turned out to be the game-winning shot by Christian Braun. Agbaji didn’t score until the 5:25 mark fo the second half and still finished with 10 points and 5 rebounds while figuring out how to play and deliver with one incredibly sore wrist/hand. Agbaji walked out of Lloyd Noble Center with his left wrist wrapped and packed in ice. KU coach Bill Self said the X-Rays were negative, but there’s little doubt that it’ll be sore for a couple of days. At least he’ll have some more time to figure out how to play through it and with it before the Jayhawks head to Manhattan to take on the Wildcats, who just knocked off Texas Tech and Texas in back-to-back outings.

BASKETBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO