The Colorado State University women’s basketball team will look to get things back on track today as they travel to Logan, Utah, to face the Utah State University Aggies. After starting the season 10-1, Colorado State (2-3 in conference, 11-4 overall) has since lost three of their last four outings. The struggles began just as the Rams entered Mountain West Conference play, with all three of these recent losses coming at the hands of conference foes.

LOGAN, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO