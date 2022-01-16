ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Longhorn Women Win To End Two-Game Big 12 Skid

By Matthew Postins
LonghornCountry
LonghornCountry
 5 days ago

The Texas Longhorns ended their two-game Big 12 losing streak on Saturday night, claiming a 73-57 win over West Virginia at the Erwin Center in Austin, Texas.

The No. 13 Longhorns (12-3, 2-2 in Big 12) stopped the bleeding with another fine performance from their leading scorer, Aliyah Matharu, who finished with 26 points.

The win keeps the Longhorns within two games of front-running Iowa State in the Big 12 Conference race as Texas prepares to face the Cyclones in Ames, Iowa, on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

Matharu shot 50 percent for the contest and 8-for-11 from the free-throw line. She was one of four Longhorns in double figures.

Audrey Warren poured in 17 points, including five 3-pointers. Rori Harmon scored 11 points on 50 percent shooting while leading the Longhorns with nine rebounds and three assists. Lauren Ebo pitched in 10 points and nine rebounds. She made all eight free throws.

West Virginia (8-6, 1-3) was coming off its first conference win earlier in the week but couldn’t slow down Texas and lost one of their best players, Esmery Martinez, to foul trouble. She played just 18 minutes and scored two points before fouling out. Without Martinez, Texas had a 35-24 edge on the glass.

Alabama Linebacker Transfer Drew Sanders Staying In The SEC

The Texas Longhorns lost a big-time target on the transfer market on Sunday

4 hours ago

4 hours ago

Texas Lands Commitment From Elite Alabama Transfer TE Jahleel Billingsley

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

4 hours ago

4 hours ago

Former OU Wideout and Texas Target Mario Williams Commits To USC

The former Sooner is now heading West to play for his former coach

4 hours ago

4 hours ago

KK Deans and Ja'Naiya Quinerly led West Virginia with 19 points each.

Texas got off to a strong start, grabbing a 19-15 lead after the end of the first quarter and then a 39-25 lead at halftime. While Texas and West Virginia shot practically the same percentage from the floor, Texas held a significant edge at the free-throw line (12 to 4) and forced the Mountaineers into 11 first-half turnovers, while the Longhorns committed just five.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
AL.com

Former Alabama RB finds new home after 7 months in transfer portal

After spending a full season on the sideline, former Alabama running back Kyle Edwards announced a new home. He will exit the transfer portal to restart his career at Southeastern Louisiana, Edwards announced on social media Wednesday morning. It ends an extended stay in the portal back in early June after spending one season in Tuscaloosa.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ClutchPoints

Georgia’s Stetson Bennett takes savage shot at Alabama

The Georgia Bulldogs are still riding the high from their National Championship victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide. Bulldogs QB Stetson Bennett, who played a key role in the win, has been drowning in NIL deals of late, with various brands trying to attach to him after the successful Title Game. In his latest NIL deal with Raising Canes, Bennett sent out a tweet taking a subtle jab at Crimson Tide fans.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Former Mizzou quarterback announces commitment to Big Ten team

The Big Ten is getting an influx of SEC talent, as Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak is coming to the conference. On Thursday, Bazelak announced he was committing to join the Indiana Hoosiers. Indiana had a hole at the quarterback position when former quarterback Michael Penix announced he was transferring to...
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ames, IA
Local
Texas Sports
Austin, TX
Basketball
Local
Texas College Sports
Ames, IA
College Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Ames, TX
Ames, IA
Basketball
Ames, IA
Sports
Austin, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Basketball
Local
Iowa College Sports
State
Alabama State
Austin, TX
College Sports
State
West Virginia State
City
Austin, TX
Local
Iowa Basketball
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Rasheed Wallace News

Changes are coming for the Memphis men’s basketball team. On Wednesday, head coach Penny Hardaway announced that Rasheed Wallace’s role with the team has been altered. Wallace, who agreed to become an assistant coach at Memphis back in August, will serve as a consultant for the time being. His in-person duties have been taken away from him – for now.
MEMPHIS, TN
SFGate

USC Coach Lincoln Riley's $2.1M Oklahoma Mansion Is Pending Sale

Now that he's firmly ensconced in Southern California, the former University of Oklahoma head football coach Lincoln Riley has left behind his Norman, OK, home. Listed in August 2021 for $2.1 million, the upscale abode is now in pending sale status. It's also the most expensive place on the market in the college town, where the current median list price sits at a modest $265,000.
NORMAN, OK
Awful Announcing

Former ESPN broadcaster Ron Franklin dies at 79

Former ESPN broadcaster Ron Franklin passed away on Tuesday, according to Mike Barnes. He was 79. Franklin was with ESPN from 1987 to 2011, mainly doing play-by-play for college basketball and college football games. He was ESPN’s primary Big 12 college basketball play-by-play voice for many years alongside Fran Fraschilla, who tweeted on Tuesday night after learning that Franklin passed away:
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big 12#Longhorn Women#The Texas Longhorns#Cyclones#Longhorns News#Ou Wideout#Usc#Kk Deans
The Spun

5-Star Transfer Jaxson Dart Makes Surprising Visit

Five-star quarterback transfer Jaxson Dart is one of the most highly-sought-after prospects in the 2022 portal. And on Wednesday, he made an interesting visit to a prospective school. According to reports from On3 Sports, the now-former USC signal caller traveled to his hometown of Provo, Utah to visit with the...
PROVO, UT
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Suggests 3 Other Schools Join The SEC

This past summer, Texas and Oklahoma shocked the world of college football by announcing that they planned to move to the SEC. The reveal sparked plenty of discussion about what other moves could be on the way and if the SEC would try to turn itself into a “mega-conference” of sorts.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Montgomery Advertiser

Why did Georgia football coach Kirby Smart show up at the Carver-Lee basketball game?

Georgia football coach Kirby Smart was in attendance at Tuesday's boys basketball game between G.W. Carver and Robert E. Lee. Smart, fresh off of leading the Bulldogs to their first national championship since 1980, was in Montgomery recruiting a pair of 2023 prospects from Carver: Jaquavious Russaw, a four-star defensive end, and five-star defensive lineman James Smith, who also plays for the Wolverines' basketball team. ...
MONTGOMERY, AL
The Spun

Longtime ESPN Commentator Has Died At 79

On Tuesday night, the sports world mourned the loss of a longtime college football broadcaster. Ron Franklin, a longtime ESPN play-by-play commentator for football and basketball, passed away according to multiple reports. He was 79 years old. “Just got the sad news that my friend Ron Franklin has passed away,”...
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Former Alabama RB Announces Transfer Destination

After spending several months in the NCAA transfer portal, former Alabama running back Kyle Edwards has finally announced where he’ll resume his career. Edwards announced on Instagram that he’s heading to Southeastern Louisiana. He posted an image on his account with the caption “Next chapter #lionup.”. Unfortunately...
NFL
On3.com

Former Oklahoma defensive back announces transfer portal decision

Another former Oklahoma player is heading to Los Angeles with Lincoln Riley. Latrell McCutchin, who played cornerback for Oklahoma this past season, took to Twitter to announce his commitment to Riley and USC on Wednesday. He’s the second cornerback transfer the Trojans picked up Wednesday after former Colorado cornerback Mekhi Blackmon committed.
NFL
LonghornCountry

LonghornCountry

Austin, TX
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
247K+
Views
ABOUT

LonghornCountry is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of University of Texas athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy