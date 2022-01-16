ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Tennis-Djokovic needs our support, Kyrgios tells players

Cover picture for the articleMELBOURNE (Reuters) – Nick Kyrgios said Novak Djokovic has thanked him for his support during his visa controversy but the Australian called on his fellow professionals to stand up for the world number one as he awaits a court verdict on whether he can remain in the country....

TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Hawke
Person
Novak Djokovic
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reuters#Federal Court#Immigration#Ig#Serb
TENNIS
TENNIS
TENNIS
TENNIS
SPORTS
TENNIS
TENNIS
TENNIS
