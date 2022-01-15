Kevin Kisner and the Georgia Bulldogs are having a week: 'We call it the UGA Tour'

Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

A great week got even better for Kevin Kisner on Saturday.

The University of Georgia product fired a 5-under 65 at Waialae Golf Club in Honolulu to improve to 13-under 197 at the Sony Open in Hawaii. And yet Kisner isn’t even low Bulldog. That honor belongs to tournament leader Russell Henley, but the way Henley is playing there is no shame being second best among the 10 former Bulldogs pros in the field, all of whom survived to play the weekend.

“We call it the UGA Tour,” Kisner said. “Ten guys out here, ten guys making the cut, one guy leading right now. Heck of a program to produce that much talent and continue to do it. Guys continuing to come out here year after year and pretty it’s impressive.”

Kisner and his fellow UGA faithful gathered on Monday to watch their Bulldogs win the school’s first national championship since 1980.

“We all have a text thread that we send various things to, so I send them a message, and Jay and the Tour and everybody with the Tour associated helped us get a safe room for all of us hang out in. It was really cool,” Kisner said.

Only Chris Kirk and Brendon Todd, who were bunking too far away and stayed at their rental house, were missing as Georgia laid down the hammer on SEC rival Alabama in the fourth quarter. The celebration started early after a late interception was returned for a touchdown by Georgia to seal it.

“I think everybody in the hotel heard it,” Kisner said. “It was quite an epic video taken with people jumping around trying to see the TV. We only had one TV with about 15, 20 people. It was pretty fun.”

“Congrats to Kirby (Smart) and the whole staff and everybody associated with the program,” Kisner said. “Hell of a season, hell of a win.”