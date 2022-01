FloatSV users have until February 20, 2022, to withdraw their assets from the FloatSV centralized exchange. Afterward, FloatSV will be shutting down. “FloatSV will be shutting down our centralized exchange due to a decision by OK Group to discontinue white-label services. Trading & deposits will continue until 30th Jan 2022 before closure. 20th Feb 2022 will be the last day for users to withdraw from floatsv.com,” said the FloatSV team in its official announcement.

