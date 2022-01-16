ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

New Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin Unveils ‘Day One’ Executive Order Banning Critical Race Theory

By NewsOne Staff
Z1079
Z1079
 5 days ago

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mj0Ei_0dn2a15G00
Source: Anna Moneymaker / Getty

New Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin signaled his commitment to extreme conservativism with a slate of executive orders passed quickly after his inauguration. During his inauguration, he seemed to strike a civil and even bipartisan tone, but a slew of executive orders released by the new governor says otherwise.

Immediately after taking office, Youngkin issued 11 executive orders with the first two items on the list a ban on the teaching of critical race theory in schools and mask mandates.

This can’t be shrugged off as simply ignorant people not wanting the “real history” to be told. Allowing the showdown around critical race theory to persist unchecked would be a mistake. The wide interpretation of what is considered “divisive” and the continued false narrative of a niche legal concept being taught in k-12 classrooms need to be addressed.

Racial justice and equity advocates continue to debunk anti-CRT rhetoric and stress the importance of inclusive history. The Virginia-based Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Fairfax has hosted a series called “Teaching Truth: Putting Students First,” which featured a teach-in Saturday commemorating Rev. Marting Luther King Jr.’s birthday.

The conservative obsession with critical race theory and efforts like the 1619 Project is not about improving educational opportunities and limiting “divisiveness.” Across the country, book bans and curriculum restrictions represent a backward trend focused on protecting the fragile feelings of white people coming to terms with what it means to be in the minority in the next few decades.

Other executive orders focus on restoring “integrity and confidence in the Parole Board of the Commonwealth of Virginia” and creating the position of chief transformation officer to “make government work for Virginians.” He also insisted he was working hard to restore public trust.

Republicans like Youngkin are quick to claim their commitment to restoring the “public trust.” But people like Youngkin always fail to acknowledge their role in undermining the public’s trust. By actively engaging in political disinformation about critical race theory and public education, Youngkin fed into a faux outrage campaign that has caused a lot of chaos around the country.

You can’t “remove politics from the classroom” by playing dirty politics with the curriculum and school governance.

Virginia Republicans captured leadership statewide and in the House of Delegates, with Democrats retaining a narrow majority in the Senate. Virginia Senate Democratic Caucus Chair Mamie Locke said the caucus looked forward to working with Youngkin’s administration but drew a firm line on progress made over the past two years.

“Let me be clear, Senate Democrats have no intention rolling back two years of tremendous progress for all Virginians — not only a select few,” Locke said. “We have made significant progress in getting Virginians insured through Medicaid expansion and other initiatives, and have strengthened our workforce through worker protections and education pipelines. We have worked hard toward a government in which every Virginia is treated with fairness and respect, and are not about to capitulate the hard-earned rights we have been able to afford so many across the Commonwealth.”

In the past two years, Virginia has become a model of criminal justice reforms, including becoming the first southern state to ban the death penalty, marijuana legalization and voting rights. Virginia also ranks high in public education, suggesting educational opportunity in the state is already “excellent.”

Black Parents Say Republicans Only Care About White Feelings When They Call Critical Race Theory ‘Divisive’

1. Andre Dickens - Mayor Of Atlanta, GA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FdOW1_0dn2a15G00

Source:Getty 1 of 11

2. Eric Adams - Mayor Of New York City, NY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fMH6w_0dn2a15G00

Source:Getty 2 of 11

3. Jaime Kinder - Mayor Of Meadville, PA

3 of 11

4. Vivian McKenzie- Mayor Of Peekskill, NY

4 of 11

5. LaRhonda Patrick - Warner Robins, GA

5 of 11

6. Byron Brown - Mayor Of Buffalo, NY

6 of 11

7. Ed Gainey - Mayor Of Pittsburgh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vGN1S_0dn2a15G00

Source:Getty 7 of 11

8. Melvin Carter - Mayor of St. Paul, MN

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OLyDx_0dn2a15G00

Source:Getty 8 of 11

9. Ken Welch - St. Petersburg, FL

9 of 11

10. Elaine O’Neal - Mayor Of Durham, NC

10 of 11

11. Deqa Dhalac - Mayor Of South Portland, ME

11 of 11

New Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin Unveils ‘Day One’ Executive Order Banning Critical Race Theory was originally published on newsone.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Top U.S. and Russian diplomats agree to keep talking to deescalate Ukraine crisis

Kyiv, Ukraine — America's top diplomat, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, met Friday with his Russian counterpart, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, on neutral ground in Geneva to try to ease the tension along the Russian-Ukrainian border. Both men played down expectations of any breakthroughs ahead of the talks, and they both emerged saying that, at the very least, the talking would continue.
FOREIGN POLICY
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee asks Ivanka Trump to give voluntary testimony

WASHINGTON — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol has invited Ivanka Trump to give voluntary testimony. In a letter sent Thursday to former President Donald Trump's eldest daughter, who served as a top White House adviser, the committee's chair, Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said it was seeking information about her communications with the White House surrounding the attack.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
City
Fairfax, VA
Local
Virginia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Theodore Roosevelt
Person
Mamie Locke
The Hill

Intel to build $20B Ohio factory amid chip shortage

Intel announced Friday it is investing $20 billion to build chip factories in ohio amid a shortage of computer chips worldwide. The “mega-site” will be constructed outside of Columbus on 1,000 acres of land in Licking County, according to a statement from Intel. Construction is expected to start near the end of 2022 and be completed in 2025.
OHIO STATE
Z1079

Z1079

Cleveland, OH
84
Followers
1K+
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's #1 station for Hip-Hop and R&B and new home of the @MorningHustleAM!

 https://zhiphopcleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy