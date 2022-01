Working with custom-built and scikit-learn pipelines. Pipelines in machine learning involve converting an end-to-end workflow into a set of codes to automate the entire data treatment and model development process. We can use pipelines to sequentially apply a list of transformations for data preparation and fit an estimator at the end. Pipeline helps in simplifying the process of putting together a sequence of operations. A pipeline is used only when the transformations and models and their hyperparameters are identified beforehand.

